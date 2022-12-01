The National Book Award was founded in 1950 to celebrate the best of American writing. Winners in the categories of Fiction, Non-Fiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature receive $10,000 and a bronze sculpture.
How are the National Book Award titles chosen? Each year, 25 distinguished writers, critics, booksellers, translators and librarians are assembled to judge titles nominated by publishers around the U.S. In order to be nominated, books must be published between Dec. 1 of the prior year and Nov. 30 of the current year. Additionally, all titles must be published in America and, other than Translated Literature, all nominated titles must be written by American authors.
The five judge panel in each category then reads from 150-500 submitted books. First, they create a “long list” of 10 titles. They then narrow that list down to five “finalists”. Finally, the judges choose the winner.
This year’s 73rd Annual National Book Award Ceremony was held on Nov. 16th and the long list, finalists and winners can all be found on the National Book Foundation’s website at NationalBook.org.
Not sure what to read? Why don’t you try one of these 2022 National Book Award finalists?
“The Rabbit Hutch” by Tess Gunty — Winner, Fiction (FIC GUN): An online obituary writer. A young mother with a dark secret. A woman waging a solo campaign against rodents — neighbors, separated only by the thin walls of a low-cost housing complex in the once bustling industrial center of Vacca Vale, Indiana.
“South to America: A Journey below the Mason-Dixon To Understand the Soul of a Nation” by Imani Perry — Winner, Non-Fiction (917.504 Per): We all think we know the South but the idiosyncrasies, dispositions, and habits of the region are stranger and more complex than much of the country tends to acknowledge.
“All This Could Be Different” by Sarah Thankam Mathews — Finalist, Fiction (FIC MAT): A wise, tender, and riveting group portrait of young people forging love and community amidst struggle, and a moving story of one immigrant’s journey to make her home in the world.
“Shutter” by Ramona Emerson — Finalist, Fiction (MYS EME): When Rita is sent to photograph the scene of a supposed suicide on a highway overpass, the furious, discombobulated ghost of the victim — who insists she was murdered — latches onto Rita, forcing her on a quest for revenge against her killers, and Rita finds herself in the crosshairs of one of Albuquerque’s most dangerous cartels.
“All My Rage” by Sabaa Tahir — Winner, Young People’s Literature (YA FIC TAH): Sal and Noor must ask themselves what friendship is worth — and what it takes to defeat the monsters in their pasts and the ones in their midst.
To learn more about the Highlands County Libraries visit us at www.myhlc.org or follow us on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners page.