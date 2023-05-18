In today’s fast-paced and hectic world, everyone needs a little whimsy, a little fantasy and a place to escape from reality. Loretta DeWitt, along with her dedicated team, created such a world at the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) in Avon Park on Saturday, May 13.
Guests who entered this alternate reality were amazed and awed. There were sparkly pebbles leading from the lobby area to the exhibit to replicate water splashed stones. Tables were filled with fairy and mermaid scenes, dolls in creative costumes made of shells, crochet dresses and even 112-year-old handkerchiefs.
Natalee Kovens, with HCA, was walking around in her costume with guest Pat Hull. “This is so amazing,” said Hull. “It shows so much imagination and is so much fun to look at. I love it,” Kovens said.
DeWitt made an early sale to Sherry Waddle who purchased a lovely gazing ball. “I’m taking this to my granddaughter. She absolutely loves things like this. She’ll be so excited,” Waddle said.
While guests browsed the large exhibit, there were dancers on screen, dancing to the music of Gheorghe Zamfir, a Romanian musician who is the master of the pan flute. A special show was provided by professional dancer, Cookie Schwebel. She floated through the room with swirling wings and light sabers, creating the illusion of a fairy princess.
On the exhibit table labeled, “Art from the Imagination,” there was a King Ken doll, dressed in black and a Queen Barbie doll dressed in white. Judy Goll was admiring the display.
“She is just beautiful in her white gown with the King at her side,” Goll said.
DeWitt uses all kinds of materials and items she receives from friends and neighbors to make her unique creations.
“My friends all know to never throw anything away. My friend Mary brought me a box of stuff, some of it even broken. I was so thankful as there was so much new stuff to work with,” DeWitt said. “Another friend brought me a bush from their yard and I created a magical bush with it.”
One of her friends, Alvina Beyer, gave her some very special items to use in her exhibit.
“I had some pretty handkerchiefs that belonged to my mother,” Beyer said. “They are 112 years old. Loretta made dresses for her dolls out of them. I love the Southern Belle she created.”
Beth Eash, HCA Gallery Manager, welcomed guests to their unique exhibit. She introduced DeWitt.
DeWitt thanked all those who helped make this event happen. It was not something created overnight.
“Melody Szepetky and LuAnn Bee created the amazing feast. You know if you eat from the fairy feast, you have to stay right here for the next 100 years,” DeWitt said with a laugh.
“Toni Paolello was a former neighbor, Cookie Schwebel was our Fairy Princess and Beth Eash was my right hand. I also thank Natalee Kovens for her help,” DeWeitt said.
The refreshment table was amazing with themed snacks. There was a donut wall, fish shaped frosted cookies, shrimp cocktail, banana dolphins, finger sandwiches, a fairy house made of pretzels and much more.
Ava Dunham, 8 years old, came dressed in a rainbow mermaid outfit. She received a belly dancing lesson from Fairy Princess Schwebel.
“I started out with my art back when I was about 3. First, I was given some crayons and I ate them. I say now that I bleed red, blue and yellow,” DeWitt said.
“One time I was out with my dad and made him accidently spill some gasoline. I was fascinated with the swirl of colors the gasoline formed when it was on the ground,” Dewitt added.
DeWitt’s exhibit will be on display until mid-June at the HCA Gallery in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture located on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center, 300 W. Main St., downtown Avon Park.
Visit their website at https://heartlandculturalalliance.org or Facebook page for information on hours of operation and upcoming events.