When you think of the word Bruja, the Spanish word for witch, what comes to your mind? Most would think of Halloween, a scary green witch, or the Wizard of Oz. But what comes to my mind is the image of my abuelita. My grandmother, Manuela Jimenez, who never learned to read or write and who passed away at the age of 88.
In Hispanic and Latin culture we have come to embrace the word Bruja. We pay homage to our ancestors who were known as Curandero/a’s by using home remedies and taking part in rituals that have been passed down for generations. According to culturetrip.com, “The history of Mexico’s curanderos dates right back to the pre-Hispanic period, making it one of the country’s most authentic and long-standing practices, with a firm root in indigenous culture.”
My abuelita was born in 1919 and was raised in San Antonio, Texas. She was one of three children who was left without a mother. She told us stories of how her father moved from place to place, taking his two young daughters with him as he traveled for work. And how as a young woman she married my grandfather, Esteban Jimenez, and was taught the art of curanderismo by his mother, Juliana Moreno Jimenez, who lived to be 102 years old.
The word Curandero/a comes from the word curar in Spanish, which means cure. Women who possessed knowledge of medicinal cures were often persecuted as witches. A curandera was often thought of as a bruja, a person who casts spells and practiced witchcraft. Most don’t realize that curanderismo became rooted in the Catholic religion and curanderas like my abuelita employed the help of Holy relics like the Crucifix, Holy water, the Bible, and pictures or candles with Catholic saints depicted on them.
Some of the most common rituals performed by curanderas are cures for Mal de Ojo or the evil eye, Susto or fright, and Empacho or stomach upset. Throughout my childhood I can recall friends and family visiting our house and seeking the help of my abuelita. She would often tell us that brujas or people with evil intent could cast Mal de Ojo on a person that they are envious of.
The cure for this ailment comes in the form of an egg. Because the egg comes from a creature of God it allows a curandera to take the Mal de Ojo from the person it was cast on and transfer it into the egg. The ritual itself involves a series of prayers that must be recited while the egg is held in hand by the curandera and run across the afflicted person’s body. After the ritual is completed the egg is cracked in a bowl of water and crosses are made from holy palm fronds or from straw bristles from a broomstick. Three crosses representing the blessed trinity are placed in the water with the egg, left to sit overnight, and then disposed of in the morning.
Curanderismo has been described as a harmony between religion, the spirit, and the four elements. Treating Mal de Ojo or Susto utilizes both the religious and spiritual aspects but one specific ritual comes to my mind when thinking of the elemental aspect. In times of bad weather my abuelita would perform a ritual called Calmando el Viento. One of my most vivid memories is of her performing this ritual. A curandera required a young child due to their purity as well as a knife to calm the storm.
I remember my abuelita telling me not to be afraid because through prayer all things are possible. As the rain poured down, thunder could be heard in the distance but, without fear she opened our back door with me standing in front of her and took my hands in hers. Together we held the knife; I can still feel her arms around me, her breath at my ear as she whispered a prayer over and over again. With the knife we drew the sign of the cross through the air. With these movements she parted the storm.
Although most of my memories are of my abuelita Jimenez, my father’s mother Consuelo Mendoza Muñoz Martinez was a curandera in her own right. They, like many others of Hispanic and Latino descent, have carried on traditions that are still being passed down to this day.
Whether or not you believe in magic, folk medicine, or religion I hope this has given you a glimpse of a culture and heritage that is worth appreciating. There is a children’s rhyme that almost all Spanish-speaking people know of. My abuelita would say this when she wanted us to feel better or to distract us from the pain that we felt. “Sana sana colita de rana, si no sanas hoy, sanarás mañana”; it translates as “Heal, heal, little frog’s tail. If you don’t heal today, you will heal tomorrow.” In short, healing takes time and comes in many forms. Appreciate today and look forward to tomorrow.
For more information on Hispanic heritage or folk medicine, visit one of our Highlands County libraries, visit us at www.myhlc.org or register to receive our monthly newsletter directly to your inbox. Please feel free to follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on Facebook for more information as well.