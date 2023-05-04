In many chapters, the authors of the Bible wrote about the many gifts given to men and women by God. Some include the gift of teaching, some provide wisdom while others give aid. The letter to the Romans mentions the gift of doing “acts of mercy with cheerfulness.”
That gift is alive and well every Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid. The acts happen using sewing machines and irons. A cheerful group of 15 women from St. Francis and other area congregations form a Sewing Ministry where creativity abounds.
Two ladies of the parish, Barbara McCarthy and Ann Schirtz, wanted to use their sewing talent in a special way. In 2019, they began the Sewing Ministry and since then they meet, pray, sew, have lunch and currently dedicate their time and talent to making dresses for youngsters out of all things, pillow cases.
In a past project, the ladies took donated pillow cases and then livened them up with colorful designs and characters. They were then delivered to hospitalized children to cheer them up.
Their current Sewing Ministry extravaganza is an offshoot of the pillow case mission. During spring break, young girls from Lake Placid came to a sewing workshop in the church hall where they completed about 50 of the dresses for the project. Last Tuesday, April 25, the ladies from the Sewing Ministry brought in some of the dresses that they made at home and completed the project by making 58 more dresses out the pillow cases to be delivered to girls in the parish’s sister Episcopal diocese in Honduras.
The women match the pillow cases by adding colorful fabric, measuring for arm holes, tying bows and adding elastic in the channels to make a fine fit.
Parish Rector Rev. Dr. Robin Reed said, “Our Sewing Ministry leaders were inspired to encourage their group to sew at least 100 dresses for the youngsters. The Sewing Ministry hopes this gift might empower girls to attend school.” Barbara McCarthy said, “We’re not just sending dresses, we’re sending hope, one little dress at a time.”
Anna Eble is a member of The Ministry Center, a non-denominational church in Sebring. She heard about the Sewing Ministry at St. Francis Assisi and said, “The Lord led me here.” She comes weekly to do acts of mercy with cheerfulness.
After sewing and ironing most of the morning, the ladies took a lunch break to share a tasty treat suggested by Ann Schirtz called a Javanese luncheon, which is an assembly line of various dishes. This luncheon called for 12 items and each lady was asked to bring one ingredient. Each item was put into a separate bowl and then each bowl placed in a row. The ladies were instructed to make a nest of noodles on their plate and add a spoonful of each item to create a Javanese luncheon.
After lunch, it was back to cutting, sewing and ironing to complete the project. Soon the children of Honduras will show off their colorful new dresses and the ladies of the Sewing Ministry will cheerfully find another project to bring joy to others.