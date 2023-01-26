Toilets have been in our mist…er, midst, since 1596 when John Harington invented the first one as a gift for Queen Elizabeth I.
It is a fairly simple thing. Not a lot of moving parts. Not hard to use, fix or flush. The actual toilet itself is really just a chunk of porcelain with a big ol’ hard seat attached. Sitting on said seat in the winter has been known to cause water to break, knees to shake and teeth to ache.
If you’re a man living in a house with women, you have been well trained in the proper positioning of the seat before bidding the toilet adieu. And do we even need to talk about children and their sweet, innocent fascination with the flusher!?
Like lemmings rushing to the cliffs, children are innately driven to see how many toys they can feed to the toilet before it gets full and spews all over the bathroom floor. I have performed that surgery more than once to bring a toilet back from the brink.
As I said, the toilet is a simple contraption with only a few moving parts. So why then, can you drive down almost any street in America and find a proliferation of toilets along the side of the road?
Why do so many feel the need to plop their pooper along the asphalt? I recently saw two of the things sitting side by side in front of the same dwelling. I thought to myself, “two bathrooms.” It was an efficiency! His and hers perhaps? That’s a bit more intimacy than I care for.
Why are toilets everywhere and what about the body of the unit makes it no longer useful? A refrigerator, I can understand that. A stove, a washer, a dryer — I get it. But a toilet?
There are, of course, reasons you might want to toss your toilet. But the numbers of lonely, curb-dwelling flushers seems awfully high. I think I smell a rat. Or something.
Last week, way out in the boonies of Lake County, I saw a solitary porcelain goddess pining away out in a field. All alone. Nothing but grass and trees in every direction.
I imagined that perhaps the ol’ gal was missing all the poop her owner used to give her. And now nothing. The bowels have grown silent. Apparently even commodes get put out to pasture.
We all take our toilets for granted. Considering what we ask of them, and their faithfulness in that task, we should be praising and polishing them daily.
Yet we flush, position the seat and walk out on them without another thought. But then one day they’ve had a belly full and revolt, returning their payload to sender. In a panic we nearly plunge them to death in an effort to reopen negotiations,
Your entire perspective on life, your value system and all of your highest priorities change when ‘Fanny the Flusher’ refuses to accept your donation. So get regular with your good thoughts about the one doing all the dirty work in your house or office.
You will not like it when things no longer go south.