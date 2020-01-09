SEBRING — Last February, Temple Israel presented a show named “Tops From Flops.” The performance written and conceived by Riselle Bain was a complete sell out and met with rave reviews. The songs were made famous and loved from Broadway shows that were flops but the music wasn’t.
Bain is a certified cantor through Hebrew Union College Institute of Religion, She has served as Spiritual Leader for Temple Israel in Sebring since 2015. She played the role of Evita in the first national tour of Evita and has worked with stars like Judy Garland, Bob Hope and Paul Newman.
Bain returns this season with a show that promises to sell out fast. It’s called, A Tribute to “The Stars of David.” It will feature Rock n’ Roll from the 50’s till now. The evening will be a walk down memory lane featuring the music of The Mamas & Papas, Barry Manilow, Sammy Davis Jr., Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Carole King, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond, Barbara Streisand and more.
Tickets are now on sale for the Sunday March 8, 5 p.m. performance. Seating is limited to 125 and like last year, promises to sell out quickly. Donation is $20 per person.
To order your tickets RSVP to Temple Israel of Highlands County, 1305 Temple Israel Dr, Sebring, Florida 33870 by Feb. 15. Send either cash or check made payable to Temple Israel. Include your return address and your tickets will be mailed to you.
For additional information, please call 863-382-7744.
Light refreshments will be served as you rock to songs like “Hound Dog,” “Puff the Magic Dragon,” “The Way We Were,” “The Locomotion” and the list goes on.