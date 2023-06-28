I’m here to talk to you about “Final Fantasy” again. Why, you may ask? Because “Final Fantasy XVI” was just released. With the release of “Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion” late last year and the upcoming release of “Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis” it’s shaping up to be a great era for fans.
Chances are good that if you have spent any time in the gaming scene you’ve heard of this anthology series, but for those non-gamers out there, just know that it’s one of the big ones. In fact, it is so huge that in Japan, Jan. 31 is now officially designated “Final Fantasy VII” day. Imagine if that happened over here (it’d be something along the lines of “Pac-Man,” “World of Warcraft,” or “Minecraft Day,” of course) and you will begin to understand the significance of “Final Fantasy.”
“Final Fantasy XVI” is an action role-playing game that lets players take control of protagonist Clive Rosfield and his party. It’s set in the fictional world of Valisthea, which is divided into six nations that hold onto power through magical Crystals and powerful people called Dominants, or those who act as hosts for each nation’s magical Eikon beasts. Tensions between the nations rise along with a plague called the Blight while Clive witnesses his kingdom being destroyed and very understandably seeks revenge against the dark Eikon Ifrit.
While many entries in the “Final Fantasy” series feature strong science fiction elements, likely due to the breakout popularity of “Final Fantasy VII,” this one marks a return to high fantasy.
The developers even revealed they had drawn inspiration from the early seasons of Game of Thrones so I for one will be looking forward to a lot of political intrigue and tons of plot twists in richly layered medieval setting.
As with every installment into the “Final Fantasy” series, there are plenty of parallels between this fantasy world and our own. If one looks beyond the fancy names for things, there are discussions surrounding the use of fossil fuels in the form of the Crystals and weapons of mass destruction in the form of the Eikons, among many others.
Right now, “Final Fantasy XVI” is a Playstation 5 exclusive but PC players can rest assured it will someday be available for them too. As a gamer in general and a “Final Fantasy” fan, I recommend this installment for the adults. We have several “Final Fantasy” items in our libraries and will be adding this one to our collection very soon.
