I’m here to talk to you about “Final Fantasy” again. Why, you may ask? Because “Final Fantasy XVI” was just released. With the release of “Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion” late last year and the upcoming release of “Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis” it’s shaping up to be a great era for fans.

Chances are good that if you have spent any time in the gaming scene you’ve heard of this anthology series, but for those non-gamers out there, just know that it’s one of the big ones. In fact, it is so huge that in Japan, Jan. 31 is now officially designated “Final Fantasy VII” day. Imagine if that happened over here (it’d be something along the lines of “Pac-Man,” “World of Warcraft,” or “Minecraft Day,” of course) and you will begin to understand the significance of “Final Fantasy.”

