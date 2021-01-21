Many people didn’t leave their homes for the most part in 2020, but that didn’t stop them from going places they had never been before or trying new things. For all its flaws, 2020 was also a year of creativity, innovation and discovery. People took the opportunity to explore fresh ideas and hobbies or let their imaginations carry them to faraway places.
A lot of patrons have mentioned that they found themselves cooking more or trying unique recipes they wouldn’t have thought of before. Cookbooks are always popular but we have noticed a corresponding increase in their circulation. Some of the most popular titles include those focused on the Keto diet as well as children’s cookbooks, showing that not only were people looking for healthier alternatives in 2020 but they were also cooking with the whole family.
Patrons also took up knitting, quilting and crocheting as well as other crafty pursuits. Some of the most popular types of arts and crafts include polymer clay sculpting, macramé and adult coloring. It has been wonderful to see some of those who checked out their first items come back and show us pictures of their finished masterpieces. If that is you, we hope you’ll update us on your progress.
While people couldn’t travel in person, they spent time reading about exotic locales and making plans to visit or even to reconnect with their families. Some of the most popular locations are Ireland, Mexico, Croatia, Portugal, France, Iceland and Switzerland.
One of my greatest passions is language learning, and there were several people who told me they began learning Spanish this past year and another who picked up Tagalog, the national language of the Philippines. It’s been so inspirational to me to be able to assist them in their journey with library resources and then to hear about their progress.
Most people have a book knocking around in their heads and 2020 was a great year for them to finally put pen to paper so to speak. With many distractions removed for a lot of people, they found time for that first draft, whether throughout the year or during National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) in November. I anticipate a publishing boom in the future as everyone irons the kinks out of their works. Don’t forget, if you are looking for an agent or publishing house, your library has the most up-to-date version of “Writer’s Market.”
A lot of people took up gardening as a relaxing hobby in 2020. Florida has many unique environments and plants and there is much to learn and discover, as everyone who lives here knows. Archbold Biological Station is just nearby because we live in the incredibly rare Florida scrub environment.
People utilized many different methods and technologies in their pursuits last year, but one thing that remained constant was the library’s presence in many of their lives. We will continue to serve you in 2021 and beyond. It is our hope that you find all measure of success both in life and whatever activity you choose to pursue, and that we will be able to help meet your needs. Please share your stories with us, as they make our day.