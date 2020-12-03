SEBRING — Joseph Ables has had his murder case continued again, to Feb. 5, but both the judge and prosecutor are pushing for trial to take place soon.
His attorney, Julia Williamson of Auburndale, said she is “moving forward” on the matter of getting his case to trial. }
She said a doctor in the case was supposed to follow up with her, but had to reschedule an appointment because of bad weather. In addition, the rise in statewide and regional COVID-19 numbers has held up the ability to transport Ables for evaluations.
She asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Wednesday to continue the case to late January or early February.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said at Wednesday afternoon’s hearing that his office is “basically ready for trial,” and was set for trial right after the first of the year.
“We would like to push as hard as we can and get this to trial as soon as possible,” Houchin said.
Estrada said acrylic shields are going up in the courtrooms to protect trial participants from COVID-19 exposure, but they are not done yet.
In addition to that, both Houchin and Williamson have motions to file for and against the death penalty in Ables’ case.
Ables is charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm in relation to the May 2018 shooting and subsequent death of Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr.
Ables also faces charges of attempted first-degree murder; possession of a firearm, weapon and/or ammunition by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence; resisting an officer with violence, and felony cruelty to a cat.
In June 2016, a judge withheld adjudication on Ables in a separate case of battery on an elderly person.
Court filings state that Ables has needed more mental health evaluations in his murder case, and that the pandemic has made it difficult to transport him and schedule in-person evaluations.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the felony docket was conducted largely through remote connections, with defendants connected to the proceedings via video at the in-house courtroom at the Highlands County Jail.
Estrada told all those participating in Wednesday afternoon’s felony court hearings that there is a backlog right now with the Department of Children and Families and state-run hospitals to have people transported.
That has caused delays, Estrada said.
Estrada also started that afternoon by telling all participants to mute or silence the microphones on their phone upon admittance to the call, and to unmute only as their case is called. He ultimately had to mute all phones because several call participants failed to do so. He allowed them to unmute only if he called on them.