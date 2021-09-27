Accidental shooting heading closer to trial

SEBRING — Neighbors on Cadagua Drive in Sebring called for police after hearing a gunshot the night of May 14, 2020.
Police the next day arrested Lance Braden Bleiweiss after he fled to another house to avoid arrest.
Witnesses at the crime scene house on Cadagua told police that they had smoked marijuana, drank alcohol and played around with a .22 pistol that Bleiweiss said he had stolen from his grandfather.
Unknown to Bleiweiss and his buddies, a bullet was still in the chamber. It went off while it was in Bleiweiss’ hands, hitting the unnamed victim in the upper abdomen. Though Bleiweiss ran from the area, the friends drove the victim to AdventHealth Sebring, where he later died.
Police learned that Bleiweiss had run to a relative’s house to gather clothes and other items. While there he repeatedly told his relative, “It was an accident.” He also worried aloud that he would end up in prison for life, the witness told deputies.
When police caught up with Bleiweiss, he told them he’d stolen the pistol from his grandfather and had been fooling around with it. He pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger. The gun went off, and the victim said a quick “Ow.” Bleiweiss told police he at first thought the victim had been kidding around. He lifted the victim’s shirt and saw the wound. He panicked and fled, he told police.
Police charged him with manslaughter and he’s remained in the Highlands County Jail since the event 17 months ago. Investigators have been gathering evidence and on Aug. 5, deposed 14 witnesses, some of whom were at the scene of the shooting.
On Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada remarked how long the case has been in play. He has urged lawyers in other cases to quicken the pace for making plea deals or reaching trial.
“This manslaughter case has been pending for quite a while,” Estrada told Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz and defense lawyer Buddy Gissendanner.
The lawyers will file a motion to receive the transcripts of those interviews, so they asked for a continuance.
The last pretrial hearing before a trial date is set is Oct. 20 at 1:15 p.m.