-If you’ve never heard the name Dolores Huerta before, I’ll do you a favor and catch you up. Huerta is one of the most powerful living activists of our time. A leader of the Chicano civil rights movement, a co-founder of several service organizations, and an organizer of life-changing boycotts, Dolores Huerta is a civil rights superstar. She’s done so much good and has fought tirelessly for the poor, the environment, women, families and immigrants that she’s been awarded with the highest honor possible in America – the Presidential Medal of Freedom. President Barack Obama awarded her the medal in 2012 and Huerta is still a prominent activist today. But to understand the depth of why she’s so prominent and deserving of recognition, let’s go back to her beginnings.
On April 10, 1930, Dolores Huerta was born in Dawson, N.M. as Dolores Clara Fernández. Her father, Juan Fernández, was a farm worker and union activist who won a seat in the New Mexico legislature in 1938, and her mother, Alicia, worked as a hotel owner. When Dolores’ parents divorced in her early childhood, she and her two brothers moved to Stockton, Calif. with their mother, and this is where Huerta would spend most of her childhood and early adult life.
According to Huerta, her decision to become an activist was inspired by her mother’s go-getter attitude and the sight of her students coming to school with bare feet and empty stomachs while she was working as a teacher in college. This brave decision evolved into action when Huerta began serving in the leadership of the Stockton Community Service Organization (CSO) as an organizer. Working with the CSO would lead her to founding the Agricultural Workers Association, organizing voter registration drives, and pressing local governments for improvements in neighborhoods with Hispanic-majority populations. The CSO also led Huerta to meeting fellow activist César Chávez, who shared her vision of organizing farm workers. Working conditions for farmworkers in the ‘60s were abhorrent; there were no toilets in the fields, no cold drinking water, and workers never received resting periods on the job.
The shared vision between Chávez and Huerta sparked both activists to resign from the CSO and launch the National Farm Workers Association – later known as the United Farm Workers – in Fresno, Calif. in the spring of 1962. Chávez was declared president of the association while Huerta was named one of three vice presidents, and it was in this organization that she coined the popular slogan “Si, se puede,” which translates to “yes, you can.” Through a multitude of nonviolent marches, fasts and national consumer boycotts, the UFW gained labor contracts with improved working conditions and higher wages for farmworkers. One boycott in particular, the Delano grape strike and boycott, had millions of Americans refusing to purchase table grapes in support of better living conditions for farmworkers, and it revolutionized the farm labor movement in America as a whole.
And even after all that Huerta accomplished up until this point, she still had a lot of fight left in her. She found great passion for the feminist movement and worked alongside fellow activist Gloria Steinem for gender equality in the ‘70s. She was arrested 22 times in non-violent protests, was beaten by police who broke six of her ribs, and all the while became a mother to 11 children. No matter what or who stood in her way, Huerta never quit in the fight for justice. And now, at 92 years old, you can still find Huerta inspiring others with her determined spirit. She often speaks to students around the country and encourages them to use their voices and stories as tools for change.
When in conversation with students at Harvard University, Huerta shared that she hopes to be remembered not as an icon, but as an organizer. She wants us to know her as an “I can” person, as someone who continually chose to rise up in the face of hardships no matter how impossibly big they felt. And she believes that everyone can be an “I can” person, too. That you don’t have to be an icon or a hero or a star to make a difference. All you need is a voice, a story, a “Sí, se puede” (yes, you can) attitude to be a vessel for change. And if Dolores Huerta believes you can be, then I say we should all at least try to be ... to be a difference maker, a fighter, a friend, an “I can” person. To be brave in the face of anything.
