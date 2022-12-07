“Is this America, the land of the free and the home of the brave, where we have to sleep with our telephones off the hooks because our lives be threatened daily, because we want to live as decent human beings, in America?” Fannie Lou Hamer, a revolutionary civil rights activist and co-founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP), posed this imperative question in testimony before the Credentials Committee of the Democratic National Convention in 1964. Her testimony was a powerful moment in the MFDP’s fight to expand Black voter registration in Mississippi and to challenge the state’s all-white Democratic party. In fact, when Hamer’s testimony was broadcast on all major news channels, support for her and the MFDP came pouring in from all across the nation. This moment in history is a prime example of how compelling and commanding Hamer’s voice was; the voice of a Black woman, a mother, and a fighter that demands to be celebrated.
Born on Oct. 16, 1917 in Montgomery County, Mississippi, Hamer was the youngest child of sharecroppers James and Lou Ella Townsend. Their family lived through poverty and Hamer began picking cotton with her family at just 6 years old; at 12, she left school to start working. Years later, in 1961, after marrying Perry Hamer and trying for a family, a white doctor performed a hysterectomy on Hamer without her consent while undergoing surgery to remove a uterine tumor. This practice was so often performed on poor, Black women in Mississippi that it had its own nickname: a “Mississippi appendectomy.”
In 1962, at 45 years old, Hamer heard for the very first time that Black people could register to vote. Quickly after, she boarded a bus headed to Indianola, Mississippi to register with seventeen others. Due to an unfair literacy test, she didn’t end up passing and couldn’t register. Hamer persisted and didn’t give up, but it took her experiencing violence from the Ku Klux Klan, other white supremacists, and the police before she finally passed the test and paid the poll tax so she could vote.
Unfortunately, this wasn’t the last time Hamer would face racially motivated violence. In 1963, when Hamer and other activists were working to register Black voters, the group was arrested and put into jail. Hamer suffered extensive physical damage – permanent kidney damage, a blood clot behind her eye, and a permanent limp – when two other prisoners were forced to take turns beating her.
Because of all the violence, hate, and bigotry Hamer experienced, her life story can feel, at times, quite tragic or hopeless. But hopeless Fannie Lou Hamer was not. After the powerfully vulnerable testimony she gave in 1964, Hamer helped organize Freedom Summer, a campaign that brought hundreds of college students, Black and white, to help with Black voter registration in the segregated South. In that same year, although barred from the ballot, Hamer announced her candidacy for the Mississippi House of Representatives. And in the years following, she traveled to give speeches on behalf of civil rights, co-founded the National Women’s Political Caucus, and launched the Freedom Farm Cooperative (FFC) as a way to support Black farmers’ livelihoods.
There’s no doubt about it – Hamer was a powerhouse for justice. And by 1968, her hope for racial equality in delegations came true when she became a member of the first interracial delegation in Mississippi. Hamer’s work in civil rights continued until her death from breast cancer at age 59, and her immovable legacy still lives on today. If you’d like to learn more about Fannie Lou Hamer’s life and impact, check out the award-winning biography, “This Little Light of Mine: The Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” by Kay Mills, from your local library.
