SEBRING – AdventHealth is committed to keeping the community safe, which is why this year’s Pink on Parade run/walk 5k and 1-mile walk is going virtual. The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and can be completed in locations that are convenient to participants, like a neighborhood or park, or on a treadmill.
Pink on Parade proceeds support the AdventHealth Sebring Diagnostic Imaging Breast Center and help provide financial support to men and women in Hardee and Highlands counties who cannot afford breast cancer screenings.
“Pink on Parade and what it stands for are near and dear to so many. Whether you are a mother, sister, wife or friend, many of us know of someone who has been directly or indirectly affected by breast cancer,” said Christen Johnson, executive director of Foundation and Volunteer Services at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula. “We are excited to have the opportunity to come together in spirit for this virtual event that will help change and save lives in our local communities.”
In 2018 – through funds raised at Pink on Parade, in addition to other generous community donations – our AdventHealth Sebring Foundation had the honor of presenting a $200,000 check to AdventHealth’s Breast Care Center to purchase an Automated Breast Volume Scanner (ABVS). This state-of-the-art technology has the capability to detect cancer that can be missed in a screening mammogram and especially so in patients with dense breast tissue.
“Technology advancements never stop. Pink on Parade supports necessary improvements and efforts within our Hardee and Highlands communities,” said Zbigniew Nawrocki, AdventHealth administrative director of Diagnostic Imaging and Cancer Services. “Breast cancer impacts so many of us in different ways and I am proud to be a part of a community that, through our Foundation, supports efforts to prevent and beat breast cancer. Together, we make a difference.”
Pink On Parade registration is open until Sunday, Oct. 11 at runsignup.com/sebringpinkonparade-2020. Each participant has a window, Oct. 2-11, 2020, to complete the 5K and email results to Kirsten.Scarborough@AdventHealth.com by Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m.
All participants receive a shirt and completion certificate and prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Pinkest Attire Selfie, Top Fundraising Team and Top Overall Run Times.
For information about Pink On Parade, to submit your “Pinkest Attire” selfie, or for questions about other upcoming virtual races, email Kirsten.Scarborough@AdventHealth.com or call 863-402-5525.