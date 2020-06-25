SEBRING — Friday saw AdventHealth Sebring formally open its new expanded Heart and Vascular Center.
Dr. Thomas Shimshak, interventional cardiologist and head of the department, said the $17-million facility, with four catheterization labs and 24 patient rooms should help handle the increased demand the hospital has seen for cardiac services in recent years.
When asked whether increased numbers of patients drove the hospital to expand cardiovascular programs or the expansion of the program drew more patients, Shimshak said it was a little of both.
The number of people using the program used to “acutely peak” during the season when winter visitors would come to Florida, Shinshak said, with a drop in patients during the summer.
“But over the last two years, we’ve not seen that dip,” Shimshak said. “Our volumes have been sustained, but then they become even more acute during the winter months.”
The net effect, he said, is that the program had reached capacity and needed to expand bed capacity with beds dedicated specifically to cardiovascular services with specially-trained nursing staff.
“So the [new cardiac] unit made sense,” Shimshak said.
The expansion has included a fourth catheterization lab and new services to care for patients with heart rhythm disorders.
That has meant the addition of Dr. Safi Ahmed, an electrophysiologist who has come on staff as a full-time on-site doctor, making 14 doctors now in the program.
Prior to this, Shimshak said, the hospital had Dr. Daniel Friedman come over from Bradenton, once or twice a week.
“We have more volume [now] than we could take care of with that model,” Shimshak said.
Shimshak said the program added another interventional cardiologist on staff a year ago — Dr. Shahnaz Punjani — making a total of three of that specialty in the program.
Randy Surber, CEO of AdventHealth Sebring Medical Center, said the expansion was needed for a program already, as he said, ranked among the top 1% for outcomes and quality measures.
“[And so] it’s a program we’re extraordinarily proud of. We have tremendous leadership, with Dr. [Thomas] Shimshak being the medical director,” Surber said.
Surber said the goal, since Heartland Florida already has a large need for cardiovascular care, having grown by 8-12% on average each year, is to add five more physicians to the program this year.
“We’ve already recruited two of the five,” Surber said, Ahmed being one of those. “So it’s an exciting time. It really is, and we desperately needed the additional bed, quite honestly.”
The 24,000-square-foot facility is billed as the only certified heart and vascular center and primary stroke care center in the Heartland of Florida, the facility is expected to be up and running fully by June 29.
Since the original opening of the Heart and Vascular Center in 2009, AdventHealth Sebring has performed more than 4,300 successful angioplasties and has included expanded cardiac services to AdventHealth Lake Placid.