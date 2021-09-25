SEBRING — Phillip Markland, charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting his uncle to death in 2014, may actually be nearing a trial date more than seven years after the murder.
It is one of the longest murder cases in the county.
Donna Mae Peterson, Markland’s lawyer, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that her client will be ready for trial at the beginning of the year. It’s been a long road since the night of violence that led to Markham’s arrest. The road has been filled with psychiatric evaluations, the defendant’s stay in an institution, changes in defense attorneys, continuances and pretrial hearings.
The last hurdle, apparently, are depositions scheduled for Oct. 4, Peters and Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz told Estrada.
Peters said she was ready unless the state planned to introduce a new witness; Kromholz said he would be ready once he questioned a psychiatrist who evaluated Markham. That’s because of an April motion Peters filed that she would use an insanity defense while fighting for Markham.
Markham caused a ruckus when his case was called at the jail. “Your Honor, he won’t wear a mask,” the deputy handling jail appearances said over the virtual court platform.
“He will wear a mask or he’s not coming out,” Estrada shot back. Markham has not been seen in court for some years and did not emerge from his cell for the hearing.
Estrada set the next court date for Nov. 17 at 1:15 p.m. Both sides believe they’ll be in a position to set a trial date, which could occur right after Jan. 1.
Estrada worried that Markham’s intransigence to mask-wearing could lead to more delays.
“I need him to wear a mask,” Estrada told Peterson. “By then we could still be in this (COVID-19). If he won’t, maybe he will wear a clear face shield.”
“I will talk to him,” Peterson said. “I am very confident he knows to wear a mask, and he won’t have an issue with it.”
Prosecutors say Markland shot his uncle, Thomas Markland, 65, on June 15, 2014. Thomas Markland had first shot his nephew, Phillip, who had been belligerent toward his uncle. As his uncle called dispatchers to take Phillip to the hospital, Phillip shot him in the back of the head several times.
The first Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy to arrive at the home in Sebring testified that Phillip Markland was standing in the front yard, without any clothes on, with blood on his face, chest and shoulders. “And he shouted out a bunch of stuff about how ‘I had to do it, my uncle, you know, he just snapped.’” Another investigator on the scene heard Phillip declare himself to be Jesus Christ.