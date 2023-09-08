The Aktion Club of Highlands County once again received state recognition for all the hard work and dedication the club has done for their local community this past year.
Twelve members traveled to the Warren Willis Camp in Fruitland Park on Sunday, Sept. 3, for the Florida District Aktion Club Conference to participate in service projects, an awards ceremony, a dance and celebration. Florida District Administrator Gavin Boone presented the awards with Highlands walking away with eight of them.
For the third year in a row, Highlands County was chosen to receive the Club of the Year award for the state. Aktion Club President Beth Horn, of Sebring, was also awarded the Donna Batelann Aktion Club Member of the Year award for her leadership and outstanding involvement in service projects, fundraising and promoting the mission of the Aktion Club. She has been president of the club, which consists of 60 adults with disabilities, for the past two years.
Highlands County swept the Speech Contest by taking first, second and third place. First place winner was Sylvia Gratz, of Sebring. Her speech will advance to the Kiwanis International contest for Aktion Clubs to be judged against clubs from all over the world. Tim Brown, of Sebring, won second and Beth Horn won third.
On behalf of two members who could not be present at the conference, Elizabeth Jordon accepted the second place award in the Poster Contest for Bobby Paradise, of Sebring, and Alex Lopez accepted the third place trophy for Stephanie Travi, of Sebring.
The club also received a second place award for its Service Project — “Stomping Out Child Abuse.” The club participated in the Pinwheelz For Kidz Festival in April in downtown Sebring by handing out various free items to children as well as dressing up as characters for a meet and greet and welcoming the 100 Corvettes that came to town for the event.
Members had to use the theme “Kindness” in their speeches and posters.
Those attending the conference collected loose change to submit for the “Change The World” service project which will be donated to a local charity. Overall, all the Aktion Clubs attending the conference collected more than $1,300 to show how everyone did their part to make a huge impact. Members also created colorful drawings to spread smiles to an area nursing home.
Local members enjoyed walking a labyrinth on the campground. Although it is is used for walking meditation, club members found it to be a great source of exercise to unwind before the 1980s-themed dance started.