Members of Aktion Club of Highlands County cleaned up around the county with the Avon Park Church Service Center and Nu-Hope Elder Care Services benefiting from their work.
Five members scrubbed and cleaned the Avon Park Church Service Center in Avon Park on Saturday morning, Sept. 9. This has become a monthly volunteer job for the Aktion Club as they help this local charity which hands out food, clothing and other items to local needy families.
“I cleaned the bathrooms really good,” Aktion Club member Elizabeth Jordon proudly claimed.
In addition to cleaning bathrooms, the club is responsible of sweeping and mopping the floors, taking out trash and cleaning the trash cans, wiping down carts and cleaning any other items such as freezers, refrigerators, cabinets or employee break areas.
Jordon along with Jack Garnett, Tim Brown, Beth Horn and Christopher Villone worked at the Church Service Center.
Garnett and Jordon joined Ralph Meyers, Eva Monk and Samara Chandler on Monday afternoon, Sept. 11, in landscaping the new senior center at Nu-Hope Elder Care Services in Sebring. The center will also be a congregate meal site for the elderly in the community. The club helped this charity prepare the building for a grand opening which should be happening in about a month.
“We really did a good job in making it look nice,” Garnett said.
The club removed rocks, weeds and trash from around the front of the building then spread mulch and placed trim down the entire front of it. They potted six containers with plants to place in front of the building to add color.
The club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring that consists of adults with disabilities, donated $230 worth of plants and landscaping materials to Nu-Hope for the project.