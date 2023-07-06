A cool dip in the Sebring High School pool on Saturday afternoon was one way members of the Aktion Club of Highlands County and their families stayed cool during a hot summer day.
More than 40 members participated in a day of swimming fun and great exercise during a private swimming party. For some young members, volunteers worked with them in getting comfortable with water and learning how to swim. Others loved competing in swimming events. They practiced for a swimming competition coming up next Saturday.
Beginners either did a short distance race in the shallow end of the pool while a few were able to do the longer distance in the shallow side. Life vests were available for those just starting out in swimming. Advanced swimmers practiced in three different levels – one lap, two laps and backstroke.
After swimming, some of the members enjoyed jumping off the diving board. One father was so amazed that his young son adapted to the water so well that he accomplished diving.
Sebring High School lifeguards assisted with the event which was free to members. Aktion Club consists of individuals with disabilities. It is a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring.
Sebring High School pool offers public swimming hours till the end of July from 1-4 p.m. every day and from 6-8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cost is $3 per person. Avon Park and Lake Placid high schools also offer public swimming hours during the summer.