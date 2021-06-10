SEBRING — The Kiwanis Aktion Club of Highlands County named June 4 as Darrel Smith Appreciation Day. This was a drive-by event in front of his Sebring home. The members, as well as the community, wanted to show Ranger Smith how much he is loved and appreciated for all his years of service at the park and telling such great stories to campers.
“The Aktion Club voted on showing their love and appreciation for former Highlands Hammock State Park Ranger, Darrel Smith, after hearing about his poor health,” said Cindy Marshall. “Darrel always took the time out at the park to tell special stories or talk to our group when they went camping or visited. He gave from his heart. This is our way to say thanks for all the years of service.”
A long line of cars drove by Smith’s home with his family in attendance. He was surprised at the out-pouring of love from the community. Most of the visitors brought colorful cards to thank him.
“I’m overwhelmed,” said Smith. “I didn’t know that I did so much. I never really worked a day in my life as I loved every single day I worked.”
Marshall presented Smith with a framed Certificate of Appreciation from the Aktion Club. “You’ve always touched our hearts, Darrel.”
Carla Sherwin, from Highlands Hammock State Park, gave a short speech recapping Smith’s accomplishments in Highlands County.
“Darrel Smith is a very busy person who has lived an extraordinary life.”
He was a master photographer, owned and operated Frames & Images, was a Park Ranger and a Park Volunteer, served on the Friends of Highlands State Park Citizen Support Organization Board, was the Curator of the Florida Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum, was the traffic director at the Ranger Station for the Turkey Trot 5K, was an avid Highlands Peddlers bicyclist and was the Florida State Parks Volunteer of the year in 2014.
“His living history program, ‘The Best of Times, the Worst of Times’ is the story of a CCC boy looking back on his youth and service in the CCC,” said Sherwin. “Darrel has been invaluable in interpreting this period of history to many visitors from all over the country.
“Darrel, you are truly the Ambassador of Highlands Hammock State Park. Congratulations and heartfelt thanks!”
“He’ll do anything for his community,” said son Greg. “He’s stubborn that way.”
“Darrel was my mentor and everything I do, I do well because of his guidance and support,” said David Schmidt, current CCC curator.
“I was so used to his stories about the CCC that I though he was one of those soldiers (it was way before my time),” said granddaughter Katie. “I even got into trouble because I fought with a girl at school when she told me he couldn’t have been in the CCC. I said it was my grandfather and I should know!”
In addition to personal friends and friends from the park, family members attending included Candy Smith (wife), Vicki Jarvis (daughter), Greg Smith (son), Katie Smith (granddaughter) and Drew Smith (grandson).