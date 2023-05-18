There are several Little Free Library boxes located throughout Highlands County but one in particular got a facelift on Saturday morning in Sebring.
Two members from the Aktion Club of Highlands County took on the job of adding a fresh coat of paint to the Little Free Library located in front of the Garden of Joy near the Children’s Circle Theatre in downtown Sebring off the Circle. The box was installed by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring back in 2015. Pat Leidel of the Champion for Children Board was also helpful in getting the library installed.
“Highlands County Parks and Recreation Department installed them around 2015 thanks to Ron McClure,” said Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring member. “While traveling to Mercer College in Georgia, we saw a cute lending library and thought that would be a wonderful addition to the Garden of Joy as our son Jimmy loved to read.”
The Garden of Joy was done in memory of Jim and Colleen Polatty’s son Jimmy Polatty who died at age 23 from a heart attack.
The artwork was fading and graffiti was scribbled on the back of the box.
“Unfortunately there was graffiti on the box so it needed to be repainted,” Colleen Polatty said. “We are so happy that the Aktion Club saw this need while working on the garden.”
While working in the garden a week ago, the Aktion Club heard Kiwanis Club President Jim Polatty and his wife Colleen express an interest in sprucing up the box so the Aktion Club voted last week to take on the project. With paint and brushes in hand, Aktion Club Vice President Alex Lopez and member Sarah Moore took on the job.
“We did a really good job,” Moore said after finishing the work.
“This was fun,” Lopez said. “I am happy to paint this box. It looks nice now.”
Colleen Polatty said, “We really appreciate the Aktion Club especially for their help with the Garden of Joy and painting the Lending Library.”
Kiwanis supports youth programs and they especially encourage children to read. Kiwanis International partnered with the Little Free Library program to expand book access in communities around the world. The partnership provides a path for Kiwanis clubs to get books into young readers’ hands through Little Free Library book-sharing boxes.
The Little Free Library offers a way to share good things to read. Everyone can help keep the collection stocked with good reading material since the library box belongs to everybody in the community. Anyone can use it.
Participants are encouraged to take a book, share it or return it to any Little Library. Readers are also encouraged to leave notes in the books for the next reader.
The mission of the Little Library is to pay it forward. So, the Aktion Club did their part by paying it forward by improving the box for everyone to enjoy.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minn. To learn more about the Little Free Library program, go to littlefreelibrary.org.