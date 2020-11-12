Even COVID-19 can’t dampen the spirit of the Aktion Club of Highlands County as they were excited to hold their Fall Trash & Treasure Sale on Saturday, Nov. 7th. The event was held outside at the Ridge Area Arc in Avon Park.
“We had bargain hunters here a little after 7 a.m. this morning,” said Cindy Marshall, event coordinator. “We were working to finish setting up, but were happy to see them. The vendors are doing great. We have everything from plants to jewelry and five tables full of donated Christmas items.”
According to Marshall, one person purchased all of the Christmas trees at one time. Tables were filled with holiday items including cookie jars, ornaments, wreaths, centerpieces, dishes, and much more.
Vendor table included household items, arts and crafts, small furniture items and even gently used clothing. Bargains galore were to be had with a great variety of items to choose from.
Sisters Ginny Lund and Barbara Berry were enjoying the morning while trying to decide whether to buy a white gardenia plant.
“I’m here looking for some really good bargains and there’s so much to look at,” said Lund.
“There’s a lot of good buys here. I’m looking for some puzzles, which have been hard to find,” said Berry.
Renee Wells purchased a large platter decorated with a red lobster and a small Christmas tree. “So many things to choose from at great prices.”
Aktion Club members, Jackie and Eric, manned one of the tables. Their friend Larry was helping them.
Aktion Club officers Elizabeth (Vice President), Michael (Secretary) and Jack (Treasurer) were ringing up purchases for Jimmie Butts.
“I was a former Special Education teacher, but am now retired,” said Butts. “I love helping these kids.”
The proceeds from the sale will help the club with its Christmas Toy Drive for local needy children as well as assisting the Family Safehouse. Other vendors were selling their own items for profit.
The Aktion Club is a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis of Sebring, and consists of adults with disabilities. They are very active in helping their community.