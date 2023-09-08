Aktion Club Treasurer Ralph Meyers, left, reports how much money his club collected for the “Change The World” project. Other local officers, from left, Tim Brown, Beth Horn and Alex Lopez, stood by with him.
Florida District Administrator Gavin Boone, center, presents a new banner to Aktion Club of Highlands County members, from left, Brianna Davis, Tim Brown and Beth Horn.
ALL PHOTOS BY CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF
Jack Garnett works on his artwork as part of service project that will be used to cheer up people at a nursing home.
Tim Brown receives second place for his speech. He was given a trophy and certificate.
Aktion Club of Highlands County members celebrate as they reached the center of the labyrinth at the Warren Willis Camp in Fruitland Park.
Tim Brown, from left, Beth Horn and Alex Lopez show off their cool glasses that they received at the ‘80s-themed dance.
Tim Brown jams down on his air guitar while the lead guitarist performs with the band for the dance at the conference.