People-Al Pacino

Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for “The Irishman,” poses backstage at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019.

 RICHARD SHOTWELL/INVISION/AP, FILE

Al Pacino is a father for the fourth time.

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed to The Associated Press on last Thursday that the actor, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah welcomed a son named Roman.

Recommended for you