SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theater Company of Tanglewood is pleased to present their third annual January Musical event on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25.
As you can tell from the title, “All You Need Is Love,” that this exciting show represents the music of The Beatles. You will enjoy an in-depth look at their artistry and the impact they made in the evolution of music. What’s unique is that this is not the usual musical tribute. Instead, it is an overview of their amazing career which is filled with musical creativity.
They were truly leaders of what is called “The British Invasion.” The Fab Four (John, Paul, George and Ringo) only performed together as The Beatles from 1962 until the early 1970s, but they made rock ’n’ roll into an art form. Many people remember their first U.S. television performance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.
During their somewhat short, but lasting career, they recorded 213 songs, many of them written by the team of (John) Lennon and (Paul) McCartney. Some were also written by fellow Beatle, George Harrison.
Daryl Patrick is the musical director for this event. Twenty-six songs have been specifically chosen to tell their story in this musical. Each song will depict the growth and progression of the music of the Beatles.
All of the vocalists are Tanglewood residents and are members of the Broadway Lights ‘family.’ Please join them for an exciting and entertaining evening of some of the best music of the 60s and 70s.
Performance dates are Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, January 25. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the shows start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased at the clubhouse front door entrance. You can bring your own beverages and snacks. The Tanglewood front gate (off US 27) will be open to those attending.