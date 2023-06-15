Leis were draped around the necks of members of the Aktion Club of Highlands County on Thursday, June 8, as they entered the Avon Park Rotary building for their luau.
The club, a civic group sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of adults with disabilities who do a lot of charitable work in the county to help children, elderly and people with disabilities. The club just finished three major events and decided to celebrate their accomplishments by hosting a luau celebration at their regular meeting.
Before kicking off their party, the club handled some business items. They voted to coordinate with the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County to host their free movie night to benefit the children served in that non-profit organization. The first movie will be at 7:30 p.m., June 30, at the Avon Park site on the football field at 207 E. State St. If it rains, the movie will be shown inside the gymnasium on a giant blown up movie screen. Children and their families in the Boys & Girls Club are all invited as well as Aktion Club members. Concessions will be sold to benefit the organization and the Aktion Club will be doing a drawing for a free bicycle for one lucky child.
The club also took action to accept their newest member Brooke Hay of Avon Park.
During the Aktion Club’s luau, cash prizes were awarded to the top four individuals dressed in the craziest beach attire. Michael Sweet won first place and received $20. Beth Horn was second and got $10 while Butch Riley and Ilana Levy tied for third and won $5 each.
Members enjoyed a light dinner and dancing with a variety of contests where they could win prizes. Even though they enjoyed tossing beach balls in the air on the dance floor, they also participated in limbo, dance contests and trivia questions. A variety of beach items were handed out for prizes.