Leis were draped around the necks of members of the Aktion Club of Highlands County on Thursday, June 8, as they entered the Avon Park Rotary building for their luau.

The club, a civic group sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of adults with disabilities who do a lot of charitable work in the county to help children, elderly and people with disabilities. The club just finished three major events and decided to celebrate their accomplishments by hosting a luau celebration at their regular meeting.

Recommended for you