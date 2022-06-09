AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance exhibit on display for the month of June are the photographic works of Kimberly Alzate. This young lady is just 34 years old and is already a talented and established freelance photographer.
She was born and raised in Miami Beach. Alzate and her husband and new son Julian currently reside in Gastonia, North Carolina. Alzate wanted to be here in Highlands County for the reception, but she recently accepted a position as a school photographer in North Carolina.
After the birth of her son in 2020, Alzate started her own wedding and reality photography company called Kaptured by Kimba.
Her mother, Natalee Kovens, provided the information on her daughter’s exhibit. Kovens is a docent and board member at Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA).
“Taking pictures is all she ever wanted to do,” said Kovens. “She got her first camera in 2006, a Nikon, from her grandfather. I bought her the next one and she has never looked back.”
Alzate joined her high school photography and yearbook clubs. Some years later, as a motorcycle enthusiast, she began documenting her adventures – places and people – she discovered along the way.
She loves anything nature and most of her photographs have an interesting back story to them.
“Kimberly was working near the University of Miami and would go outside at lunch each day. She started seeing this lizard taking a bath in the fountain. It became a daily thing and she shared her lunch time with him.”
Kovens says her daughter is a really good and caring person who loves life. She’s excited to have a new palette in North Carolina for her photography work.
“Valentina is a photo of a rescue dog they found running around the streets on Valentine’s Day in downtown Miami. They eventually adopted her.”
Other favorites include one of her son when he was a newborn (Julian), a photo of a favorite place to go in Key Biscayne (Lighthouse) and a VW graveyard (Groovy Bus – her mom had a VW bug).
Martin Cardoza was viewing the exhibit focusing on ‘Butterfly.’ “I like the detail in this photo. I always look at the small details.”
Herb Rudolph was also enjoying the exhibit. He too is a photographer who enjoys viewing the works of others. Friends Jim Leary and Gerard DeWind were browsing the exhibit checking out their favorites.
Alzate says she loves being able to embrace her passion full time and help other people capture beautiful moments.
The HCA artist reception is held the first Saturday of each month from noon to 2 p.m. There is no charge to attend and browse with refreshments being served. The featured artist is usually present to greet guests and answer questions.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance is in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture located at 310 West Main St. in Avon Park (on the second floor of the Community Center). Museum hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday.
Their website is www.heartlandculturalalliance.org.