LAKE PLACID — Last Saturday’s quilt show at Tropical Harbor in Lake Placid had over 100 quilts as well as detailed needle craft on display. The show is held every other year and from the size of the crowd there was a real hunger to view the full array of beautiful creations.
Diane Cole who organized the show said that 40 large and 15 small ones were expected. “They just kept brining them in,” she said.
A large quilt made via a group effort was offered as the grand prize of the day. “The money we make by selling chances goes to make another one for our next show,” said Cole. The quilt guild also made quilts that were given as Christmas presents to the Guardian Ad litum kids.
Carol Shaw brought two quilts each having an interesting story. One was made from 50 neckties. “My husband came down the stairs one day, handed me a bag full of his old ties, and told me to do something with them.” She used them to make a beautiful quilt.
The other quilt she named “Queen and her Court” was lost for years. She started it in 2004 in Indiana. After fifteen years she found the misplaced quilt and completed it in 2019. Now she makes quilts for wedding gifts and baby showers mostly for family.
Joann Rau and her sister Jan Saxton displayed a quilt they were given in 1958. Our home in Michigan burned to the ground and we had nothing but the clothes on our back. We were given it by a generous woman to keep us warm. They had no idea how old the quilt was but figured it was sewn at least seventy years ago.
Melanie Cornwell from Ontario, wintering at Tropical Harbor did not show a quilt. Instead she had made a miniature quilt shop that intrigued the visitors. “I have also made a miniature baby’s nursery, a beach house. a bridal shop and many others.”
Vendors sold their creations too. Vendor Cynthia Cole’s business card read, “When life goes to pieces, make a quilt. She did a brisk business selling her bags, aprons and quilts that she made using computerized machine quilting that offers hundreds of patterns.
Darren Hey displayed a needlepoint of Da Vinci’s Last Supper created with 100% cotton thread. It was for sale for $300.
Th amazing quilts and needle work sewn by the astonishing quilters and needlecrafters left the visitors in awe.
