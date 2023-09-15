The somber sound of taps echoed in the 9th morning hour on Monday and the flag was lowered to half-mast. Twenty-one gunshots rent the air from a 21-gun salute by the Honor Guard from the 4300 at the American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid. The ceremony honored a vow to “never forget” the civilians and first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Local first responders were honored in Post 25’s ceremony. Many attended in their work uniforms, while others attended in their dress uniforms. No matter how they were dressed, they were all welcomed with gratitude for performing their jobs that can put them in harm’s way.
Legion Post Commander Fred Pierce welcomed guests and introduced the guest speaker, Ret. Lt. Col. United States Army Jason Logan who now resides in Highlands County. Logan just retired in March after serving his country for 20 years. He has many medals and commendations to his credit.
Logan spoke about how much the American Legion meant to him growing up with older men to mentor kids in baseball. After serving, Logan has a different appreciation for the American Legion.
“I’ll always be thankful to the American Legion for that. Also, a lot of you older guys don’t really know what the last 20 years were necessarily like. For us younger guys, when we were deploying, I gotta tell you, it was a whole lot better for us than it was for you,” Logan said. “Part of the reason it was a whole lot better for us was because of you. The American people were very supportive, supportive of us.”
Logan set out in his career as a teacher. While still in a classroom, a note was given to him stating a plane had flown into one of the Twin Towers. A second note followed and he knew it was an attack.
“My eyes got big and I realized this wasn’t an accident. Over the next 12 hours, I like everyone else was pretty much glued to the television, watching the scenes unfold,” Logan said.
Logan remembered then President George Bush at the elementary school and getting notified about the attack.
“There was a lot of fear that we all felt, there was sadness, there was uncertainty. There was anger,” he said. “Those pictures still to this day when we look at them evoke emotions.”
Sept. 11 changed America, Logan pointed out security in airports as one example.
“Some people will point to that day where they say America lost its innocence,” Logan said.
Sept. 11 shook America. One thing that came immediately after was a renewed sense of patriotism and unity. Many people turned to their faith for comfort.
“People were holding prayer vigils before getting together to pray,” Logan said. “We turned our eyes back to God and said, ‘Oh, help us.’ We didn’t know if that was just the beginning or if that was the end. But that fear of uncertainty turned us to God.”
The attacks on Sept. 11 plunged the nation into war. Very soon after that, he started thinking about enlisting. Some people thought he was crazy because he had a family. After his teaching contract was up, he felt the call to enlist.
“How can I say that we should send men and women into harm’s way if I’m not willing to do it myself,” Logan asked rhetorically.
Logan was choked up with emotion a few times during his talk. He lightened the mood by getting the audience involved with a music lyric game.
A moment of silence concluded the 9/11 portion of the morning. Everyone proceeded outside for the dedication of Lake Placid’s newest mural “Honoring Veterans.” Artist Keith Goodson promised to have the patriotic mural done before the 9/11 ceremony. He delivered and the mural graces the east side of the Post’s building.
A pancake breakfast was served for the first responders after the ceremony.