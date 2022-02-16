Imagine being an African American school-aged child who loves spending time with friends, watching TV shows, and wants to be a doctor when you grow up. Now imagine all those things but factor in lack of representation. This means you don’t see posters with doctors who look like you and there are no TV shows with main characters who have the same color skin as you. As you watch the world around you, seeing someone inspirational who looks like you doesn’t happen very often.
Society is influenced by movies, television, news articles, music, political figures, activists, etc. Within the last decade, there has been a shift to create spaces where all ethnicities and races are represented equally. As children grow in their formative years, it is so important for them to see others who look like them accomplishing great things. That gives them inspiration to accomplish great things themselves.
Let’s take a moment to highlight just a few black authors, illustrators, and characters in the children’s collections in the Heartland Library Cooperative branches.
Kwame Alexander has written 35 books and won several awards for them. He co-founded a literacy program called LEAP in 2012. In 2018 they opened a library in Ghana, each year they provide scholarships to kids for school, and they have many other projects which help citizens of eastern Ghana.
Rachel Renee Russell is the author of the very popular series “Dork Diaries” in conjunction with her daughter Nikki who is the illustrator of the books. Russell was inspired by her daughter Nikki’s own escapades in school to write the books. They have been translated into 42 languages and 45 million copies have been sold worldwide.
Carole Boston Weatherford is the author of over 35 books and she has won many awards and honors. She wrote her first poem in first grade and her parents saved some of her early works which can be viewed on her website.
Kadir Nelson is an award winning artist who has illustrated many books for kids. Many of his works feature African American heroes or characters and his works are rich and full of life. His work entitled “Ancient Wonders of the World” was featured on the cover of National Geographic magazine.
Kwame Mbalia recently jumped onto the children’s fiction scene in 2019 with his first book “Tristan Strong Punches a hole in the Sky.” There are three books in this series that focus on West African mythology and African American legends.
Books from all the individuals mentioned above are available at any Heartland Library Cooperative branch. One of my favorites from Carole Boston Weatherford is “Be a king: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream and you.” To check the library catalog, visit www.myhlc.org. While browsing the catalog be sure to click “lists” at the top left of the screen, then search for the list of black history items for children- we have over 200 items in that list so there’s something for everyone! To see what’s happening at the Highlands County Libraries be sure to follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on Facebook!