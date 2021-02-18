Well-known Highlands County chainsaw carver Frankie Flowers has been featured in the Highlands News-Sun many times for the beautiful carvings he creates out of yellow pines and other trees. He loves to carve eagles, as to him they are one of the most spiritual creatures on earth.
Avon Park resident “Papa” Alan Ericson turned 90 in January 2020 and passed away soon after in March. The close-knit family of his wife Mary Ann, daughter Sharon Peters, her husband Jeff and daughter Aribelle wanted to create a memorial at their home to always remember Papa Alan.
The story about Frankie and his latest chainsaw carving which appeared in this paper last December caught their attention. They read that Frankie was doing a presentation at Taylor Rentals in Sebring the Saturday after the story appeared. They attended and were in awe of his ability.
Mama Mary Anne noticed that Frankie’s company was named “Mountain Dan Chainsaw Art.” She inquired if that was the same Mountain Dan that ironically she had met years before in Hendersonville, NC. It was, exclaimed Frankie, saying, “That was my grandfather.”
To her that was a sign that Frankie was the one they needed to commission to create an eagle to honor her late husband. “When I met Frankie I almost died knowing that I had met his grandpa,” said Mary Ann Ericson.
Mary Ann sent a photo of a ceramic eagle that Alan loved. Since the family did not have a pine tree on their property, Frankie told them that he found the perfect yellow pine he would use to create their memorial. He said he would carve it at his home and deliver it when completed.
Last Tuesday, the family and friends gathered at the Peters/Ericson home on South Marion Rd. in Avon Park. Frankie had come to the home previously to lay a cement base to hold the finished eagle.
Frankie and his assistant Jake Farrell drove up with the eagle on Tuesday afternoon. It was covered up, as the plan was to set it up and seal it to the foundation, then unveil it before the family.
The family stood speechless as the gorgeous creation honoring the family patriarch was unveiled. They all then posed with the wing spread eagle and even Duke the family dog joined the festivities.
The carving stands in front of the home that was being built to be handicapped accessible for Papa Alan. He never got to live in it. Mary Ann said he was disabled after he broke a leg. “Before that we loved square dancing together and did it weekly. He had a very sharp mind. I always took good care of him and more so when he relied on a wheelchair.”
The morning he died Alan told Mary Ann that he did not feel up to his morning shower. “Sit with me, he asked. I hugged him and as I held him in my arms, he left me. I was blessed to have him for 39 years.”
The wing spread eagle carving at their home will be a moving testimony to Papa Alan’s long and wonderful life.
Frankie at Mountain Dan Chainsaw Art can be reached at 828-290-3429