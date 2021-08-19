The children might be back in school but summertime is still in full swing. And you know what that means: there’s still time for some tender, sweet new romance! So, while the kids are away, why not take a little imaginary trip with a good book?
For those looking for inspirational fiction, Francine River’s offers “A Voice in the Wind.” It is the first book in the “Mark of the Lion” series and is about a young slave girl struggling to reconcile her love for a handsome Roman aristocrat with her deep faith.
If you’ve already read River’s work, you might want to try Beverly Lewis next. She has authored almost a hundred books and is the best-selling recipient of multiple awards, including the prestigious Christy Award. Lewis mainly writes about the Anabaptist heritage and the Old Order Amish. Her “Courtship of Nellie Fisher” series takes on the divide between Amish tradition and modern convenience while exploring the heartfelt relationship between Nellie and Caleb Yoder.
Prefer romantic intrigue? Tyler Anne Snell has you covered with her “Saving Kelby Creek” series. The latest installment, “Surviving the Truth” comes out later this month and features a cold case, one determined (and sexy) detective, and a heroine who might have just the right evidence to solve the case even though that might endanger her life ...
Shirlee McCoy is another author of note in the subgenre. Her latest standalone novel “Evidence of Innocence” features a wrongfully imprisoned heroine who has finally been freed after 15 years and the quest to find her father’s real killer. Of course, there is the handsome police chief who risks everything to help her and who she must learn to trust too.
For readers looking for something a little saucier, bestselling author Helen Hardt delivers with her “Steel Brothers Saga” which promises to be “your escape into a world of dark mysteries & spicy romance.” Hardt’s work is full of twists and turns, family secrets, cowboys, and passionate romance.
Bestselling author Kresley Cole delivers something similar with her paranormal romance series, “Immortals After Dark.” Each of these stand-alone novels is connected by an overarching subplot and features one couple, though the characters play minor roles in successive stories. ‘The Lore,’ as the immortals call their world, is filled with different factions. “Every 500 years, the Accession, a battle for supremacy, rages. That time is now…”
Did you know we offer free, self-paced, online classes on the art of writing paranormal romance? Simply visit our website at www.myhlc.org and click on Learning and then Universal Class to begin your journey. There is also a class on regular romance writing too, and for those beginners out there Universal Class offers both Creative Writing 101 and Creative Writing for Beginners.
For example, you can read featured romances "Summer by the River" by Debbie Burns, "Like Cats and Dogs" by Kate McMuray, and "Tart of Darkness" by Denise Swanson through this and next month and then register for the virtual author event on September 15th at 7 pm via our website.