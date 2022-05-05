This morning I was fortunate enough to be able to visit Change of Pace at the Sebring Christian Church on Hammock Road for my first pop-up storytime. This adult daycare and activity center caters to those with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other memory-related illnesses and it was an honor to meet everyone there.
As I spent time with those in attendance, I couldn’t help but think of my own mother. Although she is in complete remission from her cancers now, I have spent over a decade being her caregiver both during and after that time. It hasn’t been an easy journey for her. It is an especially tough thing to watch a loved one go through trials and tribulations and there is a lot of work, both physical and emotional, that goes into being a caregiver, too.
Our community is a largely mature one, so chances are very good that you also have someone close to you who is or has been in a similar situation. My call to you is to appreciate those friends, neighbors and relatives who are going through health issues or similar things.
If you’re not sure how to begin though you can start with this upcoming Mother’s Day by showing your own or those moms in need a little TLC. It can be as simple as sending a card or calling or get as involved as you like, whatever you have the time and energy to do. You can take someone out to eat or help them around the house or even help them get to their appointments or places like your library. You’d be surprised what you can do when you put your mind to it.
Thankfully, I can say from having grown up in Lake Placid that we do live in a warm, welcoming community that is full of caring people. I can’t tell you the number of times people have prayed for us, or sent cards, or stopped by to visit, or bought us groceries and other things, or driven my mom places when I couldn’t be there, and the difference it has made and continues to make in our lives. It has come from all avenues for us, from coworkers to friends to neighbors to members of our church and even good Samaritans.
We have been indeed given much and that is why it is my goal to give that much more in return. I hope that you will join me in keeping Highlands County a wonderful place to live, and perhaps, making it better than ever through our combined efforts.
Visit your local library at www.myhlc.org or follow us on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners page. You can find the latest information on book club, author, and other events there too as well as pop-up storytimes put on by your other Heartland Library Cooperative librarians. The next one will be for children and will be hosted by Vikki Brown at Lincoln Heights Park at 426 School St. in Sebring on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m.