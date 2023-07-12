Many have heard of the wealthy industrialist Andrew Carnegie. What many don’t know is that he was also a hugely generous philanthropist, donating over $40 million (the equivalent of about half a billion dollars today) to build public libraries around the world and earning him the nickname Patron Saint of Libraries. Carnegie also donated large amounts of his fortune to education and the arts, establishing the Carnegie Institute of Technology (now called Carnegie Mellon University) and Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Even more remarkable is the fact that Carnegie was born in a one-room cottage. His path to wealth began in 1848 when he emigrated to America from Dunfermline, Scotland with his family at the age of 12. After his father’s failed attempt to earn a living selling his damask, both went to work in a Pittsburgh cotton mill where he worked as a bobbin boy 12 hours a day, six days a week for only $1.20 per week.
From these humble beginnings, Carnegie would go on to earn hundreds of millions of dollars. He would also become a self-educated author, publishing many books and articles, including his homage to democracy, “Triumphant Democracy.” In another article, titled The Gospel of Wealth, he called on America’s new self-made rich to reduce wealth inequality by living humbly and donating the majority of their income to good causes that benefit the poor. We have all benefited from this belief in the responsibility for philanthropy, through Carnegie’s donations of public libraries in 47 U.S. states, Canada, Britain, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the West Indies, and Fiji. Carnegie once stated, “It was from my own early experience that I decided there was no use to which my money could be applied so productive … as the founding of a public library.” Libraries and library patrons are indebted to Carnegie, who literally put public libraries on the map.
Although many of the original Carnegie libraries have been torn down, there are still a few within easy driving distance of Highlands County. The Bradenton Carnegie library now houses the Manatee County Historical Records Library and is at 1405 4th Ave. West in Bradenton. Both the St. Petersburg Library System’s Mirror Lake Community Library in downtown St. Petersburg at 280 5th St. North and the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library Administrative Offices at 102 E. 7th Ave. in Tampa are beautiful examples of Carnegie libraries. A little further afield is the Florida A&M University Carnegie library in Tallahassee. This building now houses the Southern Regional Black Archives Research Center and Museum. According to Wikipedia, Carnegie built his library at FAMU after the city of Tallahassee refused it because “under Carnegie’s rules it would have to have served all patrons (i.e., black).”
If you would like to learn more about Carnegie or about other famous American philanthropists, stop by your library branch and check out some of these titles:
- “Andrew Carnegie” by David Nasaw (921 Carnegie);
- “Madam C.J. Walker’s Gospel of Giving: Black Women’s Philanthropy during Jim Crow” by Tyrone McKinley Freeman (338.766855092 Freeman);
- “The Last Mrs. Astor: a New York Story” by Frances Kiernan (921 Astor);
- “Ray & Joan: the Man Who Made the McDonald’s Fortune and the Woman Who Gave It All Away” by Lisa Napoli (361.7 Napoli);
- “The Silhouette Man” as told to Jillip Naysinthe Paxson by Greg Forbes Siegman (921 Seigman); and
- “Statesman and Saint: the Principled Politics of William Wilberforce” by David J. Vaughan (921 Wilberforce).
Additionally, join us in honoring Carnegie by participating in a library event. You can view the Heartland Library Cooperative calendar at www.myhlc.org or call your local library. Better yet, sign up for the Highlands County Library Newsletter and get a calendar of activities in your email inbox monthly. Another option is to follow Highlands County Libraries on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners’ page.