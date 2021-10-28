SEBRING — Every day is a good day for residents living at Lakeshore Manor in Sebring. For Angeline Lazzarini, who just celebrated her 101st birthday there, every day is a celebration of a life well-lived.
Angeline lives in a nice apartment at Lakeshore Manor. She has a lovely view over Lake Jackson from her window. She enjoys looking out at the water and people watching.
Stephanie Joura has been a very good friend of Angeline’s for well over 25 years and knows her better than almost anyone.
“I met her many years ago when I was pregnant with my twins. She became part of my family and a grandmother to my kids.”
Angeline moved to Florida from Louisiana about 10 years ago. Joura has been helping her, acting as her Power of Attorney, overseeing her health and welfare needs.
“Angeline was living in a very nice place, Five Star Residence in Plantation, Florida. We live in Lake Placid and wanted her closer to us. We moved her here to the new facility back in April.”
There was a big birthday celebration on Oct. 20 there for Angeline’s 101st birthday. She was born on Oct. 20, 1920.
While Angeline is tired most of the time, understandable for someone past the century mark, she perked up and thoroughly enjoyed her birthday celebration.
Joura is part of a line dancing group called ‘Olde Bones’ from Placid Lakes. They performed for Angeline and her friends at the birthday party.
“She got all dressed up for the party. She is very aware of what’s going on and really is quite the miracle.”
Angeline has had some health issues. She fell and had to have hip reconstruction surgery. Joura said she bounced right back. They visit with each other once or twice a week.
Angeline used to be a dressmaker and was very involved in the fashion industry. She designed beautiful wedding dresses and worked in a factory in the fashion district of Chicago.
“She loves to get dressed up and put on her makeup. She goes out when she feels good. You’ll never see her not wearing her best, even if she is just spending the day relaxing in her apartment.
“She has a daily beauty program. Never use soap and water on your face; only a mild cleanser and vitamin E oil. She has such beautiful skin for a lady of 101.”
Angeline has one daughter in Louisiana and two grandchildren, but no great-grandchildren. She still has some cousins and nieces and nephews. Her niece, Marlene Fritz of Sebring, visits her regularly. Angeline is the youngest in a family of 10.
“Angeline loves everyone. She has so much love to give and would help others if she was able to.”
After the party, Angeline thanked Joura and her husband. “Thank you for a wonderful birthday party. I loved it and I love you!”