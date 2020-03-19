SEBRING — The Hope Street Fair was held on March 14 at the Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring. This annual event is updated every year to make it fun for the community.
“This is our first year where we blended with artisans,” said Sam Darley, event coordinator. “We have tables where artistic church members can display their works in wood, glass, quilting and jewelry. We have one person who creates alcohol art glass.”
Shoppers were able to browse through items outside in the courtyard as well as inside the hall area and the narthex. The flow was well-organized allowing visitors to see a variety of different items. Inside the hall you could also purchase food items.
Tom and Nancy Dahlen visited the tent of JAB Aviary. Ann Brown and her husband harvest the honey from their bees and make different products.
“He generally cares for the bees and does the extraction. I bottle up the honey, create soaps, balms and beeswax candles and do these events. It’s a great partnership.”
Jane Parlette, of JP Design Handbags has been offering her creations for about four years.
“I was in the drapery business for many years. It got too hard to work with all those heavy fabrics. I design and make handbags which are washable.”
Visitors were greeted by Rev. George Miller, Sam Darley and Roxie McMillon, all with the Emmanuel United Church of Christ.
‘Pepper’ was shopping with Joe Ladue. Pepper is a handsome puppy who is part German short-haired pointer and half yellow lab.
Karen and Jerry Dumont bought a picture from artist Caroline Troup.
“It’s a raccoon and he’s going back with us to South Rochester, New York,” said Karen. “It’s my girlfriend’s birthday gift.”
Cheryl Reid with Sassy Spirit Stones, creates jewelry items.
“I love it as working with the stones and it keeps me out of trouble. I like the feel and vibration of the stones. I also like to work with shells and leather.”
Nancy Guillemette was weaving a basket at the event. Her company is Pine Needle and Sweet Grass Baskets.
“I work with Muhley grass. I started weaving the baskets about four years ago. I needed to do something with my hands after I retired.”
Janice Stevens was talking to Deb Steuer. Steuer is an artist who works with alcohol ink creations.
“All these pieces of art created from recycled and repurposed items. I don’t use any new glass. The ink is on the inside so the items always look shiny.”
Julie Pearce had a table with her jewelry creations and David Astor has some very pretty Roseville American Art Pottery. His pottery items on display were from the 1930’s and 1940’s.
‘Classy clutter’ was found in the narthex and included a lot of fun items, many with a summertime these.
“The proceeds from the event benefits the church to help with maintenance costs and helps supply food to our ‘Shepherd’s Pantry’. We’re always looking to expand our event offerings,” added Darley.