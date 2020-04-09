On a normal morning you will find biking club members cruising the side roads of the county. The groups usually often of 10 or more are all decked out in their yellow garb and helmets. Not so now. These days many dusty bikes have come out of garages while individuals who haven’t biked in years pump up the flat tires and head out for a short ride by themselves.
Marlin Marble owner Kathy Edgemon said her business is slow but expects it to boom again once she and her husband can open again full time. Now she takes her dogs Cleo and Moose out for a hearty walk.
Jeri Browning of Lake Placid takes care of an elderly lady in her home. She’s been stomping down Placid Lakes boulevard each morning for a brisk run.
Pilots owning planes at the air field on Seneca Drive in Lake Placid are spending their time doing touch and goes to bone up on their take off and landing techniques.
John Talley is sprucing up his yard by planting palms in the home he moved to on Placid Lakes Blvd a year ago. “I’ve been doing inside painting too,” he said.
You can spot empty boat trailers parked at the various launches while bass fishermen and their dogs enjoy alone time. An added bonus is catching a four-pounder.
The golf courses are open but there is no sharing a cart. Each golfer has his own. The tennis courts had a few doubles games going, but that has been put on hold too. In fact the clay courted Thakkar Tennis Club in the Country CLub of Sebring is closed until further notice.
Those lucky to have their own swimming pools are finding aqua jogging a good way to stay fit. All sorts of new recipes are being created by amateur chefs. Those lucky enough to have checked out a number of books before the libraries closed are enjoying quiet time reading.
Scrabble, puzzles, Monoploy and other board games and card games are finding new life as families are staying home and enjoying life the way it used to be.
There is a pandemic for sure, but when it is all over it might be nice to keep doing these fun things that kept us entertained while we are home bound. Might even lead to a more peaceful country.