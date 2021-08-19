AVON PARK — My hands were a little shaky as I was handed the controls to the plane. At least I had an experienced copilot as I had never flown before. The big red plane was ready for takeoff. Sweat beaded on my brow once I was actually controlling the plane.
I was not prepared for the actual speed and the feeling of exhilaration! I was flying a plane! It was amazing to see the lakes, roads and orange groves of Avon Park from the air. Now it was time to land and get my heartbeat back to normal.
Such is the experience of flying a model airplane with the help of an experienced copilot at the Avon Park Aeromodelers Club in Avon Park.
I actually had two experiences; one of flying the plane, with assistance, and the other of experiencing the flight as if I was inside the plane, by using the FPV goggles.
The club meets most mornings at their field at the corner of CR 627 and CR17A East. The earlier the better to have clear skies and avoid the rain, so they congregate around 7:30 a.m. People interested in the club can just come by the field.
“There is a local fee and an AMA fee. The AMA, which is the Academy of Model Aeronautics, includes your insurance and an informative magazine,” said Doug Martin, secretary of the group.
“There was a club here before, but they decided to leave back in 2006,” said Martin. “We formed a group with the remaining members. We got permission for the county as there are rules, the gate closure and no firearms or alcohol. The agreement renews every ten years.
“We have all manner of flying planes, drones, helicopters and other aircraft.”
“This club is not only about flying, but the camaraderie of members who have a common interest,” said David Draper, club president. “There are actually four clubs in Highlands County. They are the Sebring Model Airplane Club, the Highlands Radio Control Club (HRCC), the Lake Placid Aeromodelers and the Avon Park Aeromodelers.”
Something interesting and different about the Avon Park club is their field is made of cloth. The others are just grass.
“We have a Pilot’s Lounge on the property. That’s where we have facilities and other things for the members,” said Martin. “It was destroyed about 1½ years ago when some guy crashed into it. It was rebuilt by the county and its much nicer now.”
People of all ages can enjoy the club. Draper has been flying for over 70 years. Their youngest group member is only 11. They have found that the younger members tend to gravitate toward careers as aeronautical engineers, so it’s a great hobby to pursue if their interests lie in that direction. Some of the club members are actual pilots.
Martin was the copilot on my inaugural flight. He had a duplicate set of controls so when I needed assistance (to avoid crashing on the road or heading towards power lines), he was right there to take over. It’s a great tool when learning to fly.
Jeff Moffo helped set up the plane and the FPV goggles. FPV stands for First Person View, which is the actual pilot’s view from inside the plane. It’s really awesome.
“I have to set up the GPS lock to prep the process.”
Ron Boatright was a guest while I was there. He is the VP / Treasurer for the HRCC.
“We have primarily planes, but also drones, helicopters and gliders. We fly inside the landfill at Arbuckle Creek Road and currently have 34 members. We have gas powered, blow motors and electric models. At least 50% of our members are snowbirds, so we generally only have meetings in the winter. Early Saturday morning is our big day.”
Through my flying experience I learned these planes go much faster than I thought. They go very high, are fairly easy to control once you have developed the skills to do so. You have to avoid the roads where there are cars, the power wires, getting too close to the trees and of course, the other planes.
If you are interested in learning more about this fascinating and exciting hobby, stop out at the Avon Park site early, very early, one morning. Someone is there enjoying a morning flight every day. Be sure to look for the official mascot, Schnickle, a friendly little dog waiting to welcome you!