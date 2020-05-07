SEBRING — The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce organized a local food donation drive through AP Chamber Member Avon Park Diner that delivered 40 meals on Friday to those in need of assistance.
The Avon Park Diner prepared 40 meals of hamburger goulash for delivery to the Avon Park Church of Christ.
Avon Park resident and Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board Chairman Gerald Snell picked up the prepared meals and delivered them to the Avon Park Church of Christ for distribution to individuals in need of food assistance.
Avon Park Chamber Executive Director George Karos expressed a special thank you to Martin Luna and the Avon Park Diner, Gerald Snell, the Avon Park Church of Christ and Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell for their willingness to help all of us collaborate and to turn a kindhearted idea into a positive reality.