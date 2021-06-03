AVON PARK — Friday’s open-air Avon Park High School graduation gave the class of 2021 students and parents room to spread out and celebrate a bit more at the end.
After turning their tassels, students tossed their caps before preparing to enjoy their newfound freedom. Alex Austin San Miguel in his “Class History” speech, recalled that they arrived at high school as freshmen, thinking they would get to do so much more than they had before then.
“It turns out, we couldn’t do that until this night,” San Miguel said.
He recalled how they spent a whole day outside — “Right over there,” he said, pointing to the northwest corner of the field — because someone wanted to blow up the school.
He also extolled the virtues of school-issued Chromebook laptop computers that took less than five minutes to load a page, and were useful to watch YouTube in Study Hall.
He also noted how, as the junior class, they had a spring break that stretched to two weeks, and then months of isolation from each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He recalled, coming back for senior year, how one football game ended when the lights failed, and another, where someone was blasting Miley Cyrus from a sound system, and “every single football player showed his inner white girl.”
Principal Danielle Erwin encouraged students to be kind and honest — “You cannot go wrong when you are kind and honest” — while Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore encouraged resilience, something the class of 2021, born in a post-9/11 world, could use to guide them through challenges in the future.
“Blaze new trails,” Longshore said. “Maintain your focus. You have endured much, but you have overcome much.”
In his commencement address, Joshua Farless encouraged his fellow graduates to seek courage by doing something that scares them, find friends among strangers, to accept and be OK that not everyone will like them, mend broken relationships and to put God first, so that they might share that relationship with others.
For the 87th time in 24 years, Alan Jay Wildstein of Alan Jay Automotive Group gave away a new car to a deserving student who had gotten all “A”s. Don Elwell had all the prospective students stand and then sit, narrowing them down to one, Aiana Joline Redding. On the front row, it took her a minute to get surprised to find herself the last one standing, recipient of a 2020 black Kia Rio with “Red Devil” pinstripe from the Florida Heartland schools in the “Autos for ‘A’s” program.
Recipients of the 2021 Gwen Sanders Hill Scholastic Achievement Award, for graduating with both a high school diploma and associate’s degree from dual enrollment were Mara Grace Elder, Dalton Slade Eures, Joshua Farless, Jocelyn Hernandez and Alivia Shaquan Hodo.
Hannah Joy Loomis and Samuel David Morgan each received the School Board Citizenship Award and the Col. F. M. K. Bailey Medal. Ashari Jowania McDermott, not present on Friday, received the Senior Honor Student Award.
Loomis gave both the invocation and benediction. Audrey Acosta led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Jamesa Blackstock performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Avon Park High School Jr. ROTC color guard — Adrian Beeching, Jaymi Culpepper, Dalila Eugenio-Badilla, Derek Garcia and Samuel Morgan — presented the colors as the banners fluttered in the evening breeze.