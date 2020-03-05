AVON PARK — The Depot Museum and Historical Society of Avon Park held their annual banquet at the Hotel Jacaranda on Feb. 27. All profits from the event and evening activities benefit the Society.
“This is our annual fundraising banquet,” said Banquet Chairman Jane Avery. “Our program features Kathy Couturier, a local archaeologist, as our speaker. She is an expert on the Avon Park (Air Force) Bombing Range.”
Many local businesses hosted full tables to show their support for the Society and included Edward Jones, Wells Automotive, Bagwell Lumber, Jarrett Ford, Bill Owens, Turner Furniture, AdventHealth, Jahna Concrete and Long’s Air Conditioning.
Donated gift cards from merchants such as Publix, Home Depot and Chicane’s, a two-day stay at the Jacaranda, pizza certificates and a spa basket were a few of the 28 opportunity gifts for those holding winning tickets.
Carolyn Browne, Beverly Fronsman and Norma Ransom attended from Villa del Sol. “The Villa was originally called Bonnie Brae. It was an RV Park built to house the bombing range officers in the 1940s.”
Casey and Robert Markward attended because Casey has a connection to the Bombing Range. “My father is buried in Ft. Kissimmee Cemetery. I want to learn more about this area.”
Sue Burkholder was the niece of Major Charles McCormick. “At one time, he was head of the military out there.”
David Lanier attended with his wife Sue. He finally took the sign off the door at his law practice after serving the community for 66 years. He has experienced a lot of Avon Park History.
Was it was a bittersweet moment? “No, I’m not sad. It was time. I kept working as I had nothing else to do. I couldn’t stop. ”
David’s older brother, Vernon, was a Navy flyer. He used to fly down to the range to visit family in Avon Park. Sue’s older brother Jack, retired from the Air Force as a Master Sargent, did his boot camp here.
“Jack kept a hair pin from his wife with him in his pocket. During WWI II, he used it to lodge it in a bomb and saved his entire crew,” said Sue.
The guest speaker was Kathy Couturier, Cultural Resources Manager/Archeologist for the Air Force Bombing Range. She did a very interesting slide presentation.
The Bombing Force logo says, ‘Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum’. Couturier explained that this means, “If you want peace, prepare for war”. She is there to focus on the preservation of cultural resources and to protect the rich history at the range.
The property consists of 106,000-plus acres of land in Highlands and Polk counties purchased in 1941. The military wanted a place that was warm, had adequate access to water and lots of sunshine. It was a large isolated land mass.
“The barracks they built were made of tar paper with no windows, no running water or outhouses. The heat was unbearable. It was unimproved pasture and swampland infested with chiggers and mosquitos.”
During WWII it was a training base for B-17 aircraft crews. When they changed from the B-26 to the B-17 it cost $1,000,000 to change the airfield. The B-17’s were huge. The ‘flying fortress’ could hold up to 12 people.
“They did have recreation for the soldiers, which at one time numbered over 10,000. They had an eight-lane bowling alley, library, tennis and a gymnasium.”
Today the area is a military training facility which is known for its fishing, hiking and camping. The public has access on the weekends, as the schedule allows.
“Anything older than 50 years is considered a ‘cultural resource.’ We found three canoes in the river that were about 500 years old. One found in the Kissimmee River was carbon-dated to be 4,000 years old.”
The Depot Museum and Historical Society of Avon Park’s tag line is, “Your ticket to the past.” They work very hard to keep that past alive so we don’t lose the rich heritage in our community.
For more information on APHS, please visit their website at http://www.avonparkhistoricalsociety.com/