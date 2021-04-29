Donaldson Park, on the shores of Lake Verona in Avon Park, was alive with music and excitement on Saturday April 24th. The Avon Park Rotary hosted their 2021 Bluegrass Blueberry Festival.
Locals were thrilled to see the Festival return in 2021. This family fun location boasts shady oak trees, covered picnic pavilions and a nice playground area right on the lakeshore.
Rows of vendors lined the streets while the bluegrass music keep coming from Highway 41 South.
Blueberries were the star of the day! You could get blueberry barbecue sauce, blueberry muffins, blueberry lemonade, blueberry pie and even pints of blueberries. For the gardener, there were blueberry plants to cultivate your very own.
The mouth-watering scent of the chicken barbecue was in the air all afternoon. The food was cooked by the Champions Club and served by the Rotary members. What a team! For those who prefer sweets, there was even a blueberry muffin eating contest.
You could find almost anything you were looking for at the festival. Items such as fancy face masks, metal signs, hand-made note cards, wind chimes, pet treats, gourd bird houses, candles as well as food items including jams, jellies and fruit butters to pickled vegetables.
Jill Morris was talking with Sandy Brown (His & Hers Designs) and Sue Dunaway as she was looking through their fancy selection of face masks.
Steve Yoder was manning the Just a Note booth. “My wife makes all of these cards and note cards. They’re all hand-made and even include postage!”
Bob McCoy was showing his friend (and customer) Farmer Phil, all of his latest designs at Bimini Bob’s.
Hand-made gourd bird house in a palette of colors were on display by Janet Bowen. “The gourds come out of the garden. They’re washed and sealed. I use exterior house paint, then acrylic and finally coats of varnish. I leave the seeds in. The chickadees, wrens and finches are able to find them easier.”
Wayne Craven, who was there with his wife Janene and their furry friend Buffy, found a treasure at the festival. “I was with SAK headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska stationed there with the U.S. Air Force. I have never seen one of these hats with SAK on it. What a great find.”
Delicacies galore graced Jan Klein’s table. “All homemade. I have jalapeno dill pickles, jams and jellies in blueberry, strawberry, triple berry, habanero gold and cherry almond and guava pineapple butters.”
Gaylin Thomas and Carol Dutton, with the Heartland Cultural Alliance, were handing out flyers and explaining about the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art. “We’re going to be starting up some classes and are looking for volunteers to help us start up again!”
James Dean arrived in this SAR uniform (Sons of the American Revolution). He is president of the Highlands County Chapter.
“This group is descendants of those who supported the American Revolution. They don’t need to be descended from those who fought in the war. We always welcome new members.
“At the 100th Anniversary Celebration held last weekend, we dedicated a live oak tree in honor of the Liberty tree which the British cut down in Boston in 1775. At that time the tree was 142 years old.”
It was a great event for all ages. Highway 41 South provided some pretty awesome music which people listened to while relaxing under the shade of the oak trees, enjoying a cold beverage.