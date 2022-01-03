SEBRING — Freddie L. Washington is serving life in prison for shooting and killing Aaron Hankerson in front of Shooter’s Sports Bar & Grill in 2016.
Attorneys for Washington, 29, filed a motion in September for postconviction relief. The motion asked the 2nd Appeals Court for a new trial because detectives had the wrong car, the wrong gun, and made other mistakes that should have led a jury to acquit Washington of first degree murder charges.
A few days before Christmas, the appeals court denied his motion for an evidentiary hearing and a new trial. However, his claims seem to attack the very basis of Washington’s arrest. He remains in Martin Correctional Institution near Indiantown.
Here are the facts of the case:
Just after last call on Oct. 9, 2016, Hankerson and a female companion walked in the parking lot in front of Shooter’s Sports Bar & Grill. Sebring Police officers were also in the shopping center parking lot of Sebring Square, which provides parking for Shooter’s as well as Goodwill Sebring Superstore, H&R Block, and Winn-Dixie. Hankerson was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Sebring a short time later.
Eyewitnesses told police they’d seen the shooters drive away in a Crown Victoria, which police pulled over on Sebring Parkway. Someone tossed a gun from the car before it pulled over. Daryl Dennard Cason was in the driver’s seat and Washington was in the passenger seat.
An eyewitness, Hankerson’s woman friend, told police Cason and Washington walked up to the couple and started firing from 12 feet away. A jury found Washington guilty. Cason stands trial Jan. 24.
Now, more than five years after the killing, Washington’s lawyers want a new trial.
Washington’s motion for postconviction relief specifically calls out the defense’s failure to call Terrance Thomas, a witness to the shooting who suffered a gunshot wound to his hand.
Thomas would have testified that the shooters had fled the scene in a silver or gray Mercury, not the Crown Victoria in which Washington was a passenger.
Still another witness told detectives the shooters had fled in a white Dodge Charger.
He also argued that a gun found on the ground after police stopped the car was a loaded, .22-caliber revolver that could not have been the murder weapon. Detectives reported finding 9mm shells at Hankerson’s murder.
Washington’s appeal lawyers, Glenn Mitchell and David M. Lamos of Fort Pierce, also argue that the trial lawyer failed to call Thomas as a witness. Thomas’ testimony would have led to his acquittal, he argues.
However, Thomas had remained uncooperative from the time of the crime and only stepped forward after prosecutors had rested their case, court transcripts show.
Washington won some daylight, however.
Though the appeals court did not order a new trial or other relief, it did order prosecutors to write an explanation of how the .22 revolver links the defendants to the crime.