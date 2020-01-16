VENUS — Cinematic aficionados will have the chance to immerse themselves in short films at the second annual Archbold Mini Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Archbold Biological Station from 6-8 p.m. Attendance is free and doesn’t require an RSVP.
The 2020 festival offers stories about local wildlife and scientific research. Archbold staff will show seven films, each 3-20 minute long. New this year are two films about Buck Island Ranch, which explore the importance of partnerships between ranchers and environmental scientists in Highlands County. Between films, guests will also have the chance to ask questions to Archbold staff.
The festival’s facilitator, Archbold’s Director of Education Dustin Angell, is looking forward to the event. “This is the perfect experience for people who want to learn more about Archbold and local ecology, but don’t want to sit through a long lecture or tour. I am proud of the variety and quality of short films Archbold has produced in the last few years.”
Archbold Biological Station is 8 miles south of Lake Placid at 123 Main Drive in Venus. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of SR 70 on Old SR 8. Be aware that multiple locations are listed for Archbold when using GPS. Please use the address above to locate Archbold.
The event starts at the Frances Archbold Hufty Learning Center at 6 p.m. All ages welcome but recommended for adults.
Visit www.archbold-station.org or find them on Facebook. For more information, call 863-465-2571 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.