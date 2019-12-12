VENUS — Start a new family tradition this year by decorating a Christmas tree for the critters at Archbold Biological Station. Come and enjoy the citrus smell of sand pines, search for animal tracks, and call for Florida Scrub-Jays. Children of all ages and their family members are welcome at Archbold’s Family Nature Day from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Participants will work as a team to create edible tree decorations with cereal, birdseed, oranges, and pinecones. The group will then decorate a sand pine tree along a nature trail and enjoy a guided nature hike. The event will close with a live animal demonstration with a Florida Pine Snake.
The program is being organized by educator Megan Selva, Archbold’s Jill Abrahamson Memorial Environmental Education intern. Selva said, “I really enjoy getting people out and connecting with one another and nature. There is so much to do and explore outside. It never hurts to learn something new!”
Archbold Director of Education Dustin Angell started Family Nature Days at Archbold six years ago. He said, “Family Nature Days are free events intended to give families the chance to make memories together outdoors. I love watching the excitement of kids immersed in nature. They are totally in their element searching for animal tracks and bugs in the sand, and they love sharing every discovery with their families.”
All children must be accompanied by an adult. Archbold Biological Station is eight miles south of Lake Placid at 123 Main Drive, Venus. Be aware that multiple locations are listed for Archbold when using GPS. Please use the address here to locate Archbold. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of State Road 70 on Old State Road 8. The event starts at the Frances Archbold Hufty Learning Center.
Archbold Biological Station is an independent, not-for-profit research facility located on the Lake Wales Ridge and lies within the headwaters of the Everglades, the lands that drain south into Lake Okeechobee. The Station is dedicated to long-term ecological research, conservation, and education. It’s all part of the global effort to understand, interpret and preserve the world’s natural heritage.
Visit www.archbold-station.org or find the facility on Facebook. For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.