Local artist Robert James “Jim” Leary (1951-2023) was an artistic force in Highlands County with his unique works of window art. The art and culture community mourns the loss of this very personable and talented man.
There will be an exhibit of “remembrance” at the Heartland Cultural Alliance Gallery in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture in Avon Park from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 25. A special “Time of Remembrance” will be held at 3 p.m.
People who have works of art by Leary are asked to contact HCA at hcapprm@gmail.com. They would love to display them during this special exhibit which will be open to the public during the month of July.
Leary specialized in creating unique, one of a kind, antique window art.
“My passion is searching for old wooden windows from all over the country and turning them into beautiful works of art that can be admired and gazed through once again,” said Leary at his HCA solo exhibit in 2022.
He studied architectural design but discovered this type of true art was what he enjoyed. When his artwork overtook the walls of his home, he decided it was time to share it and possibly sell it.
“I like to put windows up on the wall and try to visualize what to do with them. It can take days or even weeks. I used to do mainly large windows but decided to cut them down into single panes as they were too large for art in many homes,” Leary said in 2022.
“We currently have one of his large pieces in the museum,” said Beth Eash, HCA Gallery Manager. “It’s actually his last piece. He collaborated with Curtis Paulk, who is Carol Dutton’s, current HCA Director, grandson.”
This work of art is typical of the quality of Leary’s designs. He has titled it “Crown of Thorns.”
“Jim wanted to have hands for the design and wasn’t sure how to make it happen,” Paulk said. “I made the hands using a model and PLA (polylactic acid) plastic. It was printed out on a 3D printer. I sanded them down and Jim painted them white.”
There is an actual hanger with a piece of jersey to represent the shirt the image is wearing. Leary was not portraying a religious picture, but rather one of a shattered person in a prison like setting. There are bars on the window and the mirror in the middle where a face should be, is shattered and in pieces.
“This final piece has such strong emotions,” Paulk said. “I was happy to help Jim, especially since this was his final piece.”
“Jim had this clipboard in his studio,” Eash said. “He kept ideas on there, always planning what to do next. They were project snippets. He also had quite a collection of different types of glass.”
“He also collected nutcrackers and even toy soldiers,” Paulk said.
Leary enjoyed searching in thrift stores for frames and other items he could use in his works. He looked for items that were fun and unique. He also received various things from friends as they knew he was a collector.
One of his favorite pieces was a design that he did with artist Beverly Marshall called “Tango.”
Fred Leavitt, Past HCA President, said of Leary’s works, “I think his work has shown a lot of growth over the years and has become more sophisticated. He demonstrates a lot of depth and is somewhat mysterious as well.”
Guests are encourage to share stories about Leary during the Remembrance.
The HCA Gallery is located on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center located inside the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture, 310 W. Main St., Avon Park.
Leary always said that his favorite part of being an artist is “seeing what no one else can.”