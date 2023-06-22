Local artist Robert James “Jim” Leary (1951-2023) was an artistic force in Highlands County with his unique works of window art. The art and culture community mourns the loss of this very personable and talented man.

There will be an exhibit of “remembrance” at the Heartland Cultural Alliance Gallery in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture in Avon Park from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 25. A special “Time of Remembrance” will be held at 3 p.m.

Recommended for you