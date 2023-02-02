AVON PARK — A cool and dreary morning turned into a very mild and sunny day at the Art & Fusion Fest 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 28. The event was hosted by the Heartland Cultural Alliance, Avon Park Historical Society and the Avon Park Public Library. There were many vendors and food trucks, as well as plenty of entertainment.
The event opened with the presentation of colors by the Avon Park Junior ROTC. The national anthem was played by The Skylarks band.
Traci and Marc McCormick, with Barkworthy Bakery, had handmade treats for all size dogs. Their specialty Saturday was pumpkin coconut biscuits. Becky and Scott Taylor stopped by the booth to talk.
Handcrafted Bags by Pamela showcased a variety of items in canvas, vinyl, cotton, cork and other materials by Pamela Gentry. “Some are waterproof. We also have auto trash bags.”
Almonds, cashews, pecans and walnuts in various flavors was the specialty of T’s Gourmet Glazed Nuts. “I have garlic parmesan, hickory smoked, black cherry, sour orange and butter flavored nuts, just to name a few,” Traci Schwemin said.
Giggles and Silly Willie were a few of the clowns from Toby’s Clowns who were visiting with attendees at the event. “I was in the very first class at Toby’s over 30 years ago. I still enjoy what I do,” Giggles said.
Highlands Lakeside Theatre had a booth. Christi and Elianna Hagen were checking out the costumes for sale. Elianna is the costume manager at the theater. Mallory McCarthy and Carol Schafmeister were looking for volunteers for the box office, Anthony’s Lounge and ushers. “We’re here to help promote the theater and find some volunteers.”
The entertainment was awesome this year and included music by The Skylarks, Jeanne Friemuth, Ray Cerbone, Fiddlin’ Steve and Friends, and Keith Addis. There were also square dancers and an amazing act of juggling by Dan Israel.
As people browsed the vendor booths, local beauty queens Taylor Leidel (Miss Highlands County) and Baxley Hines (Teen Miss Highlands County) were walking around visiting with attendees.
The local beauty pageants for the new 2023 queens to be crowned will be held this coming weekend at the Highlands County Fair. “It’s been a great year! I loved it,” said Leidel.
There was a real treat upstairs in the HCA Gallery with a variety of artistic displays. Works of all ages were available for people to browse and enjoy, with a special student art exhibit.
Square dancers from a variety of locations got together to provide some of the entertainment. Natalie and Stewart Hall are from the Strawberry Travelers in the Lakeland area.
“We started dancing back in 1983 in Oregon. Stuart was in the military and we were too busy and gave it up for 30 years. We saw a demo in our park and decided to retake the classes. We’ve been dancing again for about 12 years,” Natalie Hall said.
Chase Freimuth and Luis Rodriguez went inside the train car of the California Zephyr, which is next door at the Avon Park Museum, to warm up with some coffee. Sloppy Joes were for sale as well by the Historical Society of Avon Park.
Kathy Morin and Beth Helms were helping them and were serving fresh hot peach and cherry cobbler with vanilla ice cream. Guests could enjoy their treats inside the railroad car dining area.
The Heartland Gem and Mineral Club held a dig where people could sift through the sand for a chance to collect some interesting items.
Anya and Gavan Koogler showed off their finds. They found pearls, amethyst, ruby and shark’s teeth.
There was no lack of food as a number of food trucks offered a variety of items. Ice cream, chicken, ribs, sandwiches and more were available.
It was a full day of fun, food and entertainment. Be sure to watch for Fusion Fest 2024.