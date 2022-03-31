LAKE PLACID — Ibanez Nursery in Lake Placid held its third “Art In the Garden” artist show last Saturday. Diana Council, bookkeeper for Ibanez, said, “It just keeps growing. We had 13 vendors and we even had to turn away some of the artists because our garden was filled to capacity.”
There were all types of artists, a band playing soothing music, a food truck and even a chance to enjoy a glass of wine. Visitors came to view and purchase art as well as take home flowers, plants, trees and decorative items that make Ibanez Nursery a one stop place to spruce up your yard.
Lynn Bialek does acrylic flow or pour art in her Paradise Found Studio in Placid Lakes. She literally pours various colors of paint onto a canvas and uses various tools like a hair blow dryer to create a beautiful piece of art. “I took up this artistic hobby when COVID hit as something to keep me busy. I’ve done over 50 already. I am here to sell them,” she said. They sold from $10 to $45.
Another item Bialek makes are ladies golf stroke counters. They resemble a rosary and are designed to keep count of your golf strokes. They sold for $15 and came in various colors.
Marie Macool came from Sebring to display and sell her acrylic paintings and prints. This was her first time at Art In The Garden.
“I’ve done them for friends and figured I’d begin to sell them at shows like this,” she commented. They sold from $75 to $500.
One-of-a-kind home decor items were sold by Sandra Johnson of Sebring. She gives items like shovels, graders, baskets, bottles, paddles, as she says, “a second life.” She purchases items at yard sales and repurposes them by adding a touch of creativity and resells them for between $5 and $25. As the day went on she said, “So far today I’ve sold enough to pay the rent.” Her items are also sold at the Lake Placid Caladium Co-op.
Yohana’s handmade earrings and decorated dresses were shown by Devanhy Vazquez and Jasmin Dominquez. Earrings sold for $20 and the dresses for $70.
Heartland Crafted, owned by Kim Welsh, sold her handcrafted and laser-cut gifts. Area lake home owners could buy laser-cut images of the lakes they lived on. Visit her at www.heartlandcrafted.com.
Crystal’s Creation’s Crystal Powell and Melina Johnson brought their painted engravings and earrings. This was their first visit to Art In The Garden. Dave Colvin displayed the many oil paintings he replicates from customer’s photography. He’s is a charter member at Art In The Garden. Debbie Armstrong had her book “Mental Exodus, journey between the lines” on sale.
Folks marveled at the Shaker oval boxes handmade by Sam Mancuse. “I used to make guitars but now enjoy making the oval-shaped bentwood boxes, an iconic object associated with the early American Shakers.”
The boxes used to store dry items such as tea, herbs, grains, sewing supplies and nails are made by using steam to bend and form them. Copper tacks hold the fingers to the rims. The tops and bottom are cut to fit the rims and secured with small wooden pegs.
He uses black walnut for the sides and lids. Birch and other hardwoods are used to make the top and bottoms. The exterior is finished with two coats of lacquer and finished with a homemade wax made from pure paraffin, beeswax, coconut oils and a mix of orange and cedar essential oil fragrance. They sold for between $55 and $75.
As visitors stopped to make purchases at the 13 booths they were entertained by the band “Faze III.” Martin Rimoldi played guitar, Manny Patino played bass, and Stan Mulder, drums.
John Council sold wine by the glass and Andrew Lafave had his food truck, Tyme2Dine, on the premises selling an array of sandwiches, fries and beverages. Shoppers visiting the garden, like Joann Chandler, were purchasing flowers to decorate their yards.
It was a successful day for the vendors and the gorgeous weather brought in the visitors who went home with wonderful treasures.