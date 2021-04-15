LAKE PLACID — Take a simple stroll through the dappled sunlight under old oaks and gaze at nature’s beauty and appreciate local artists’ creations at Art in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event is hosted by Ibanez Gardens at 412 W Interlake Blvd. weather permitting. The family-friendly event is free to attend.
The Art in the Garden idea arose when owner Jose Ibanez and bookkeeper and artist Diana Council were thinking of a way to share the gardens with the public. Council, who has been painting with acrylics for about three years, said her go-to for an event was art.
“What really made me interested in doing this is working in a beautiful place like this,” she said. “I like to say I work in the Garden of Eden. Jose has made this place beautiful.”
Council said most people don’t know about the strolling garden. She wants to share that with people and give them a nice place to sit in peace for a while.
Council said she is praying for good weather because Florida in spring can be iffy. She and other artists have been busy getting ready for the show. Council said she has been painting and training like a “fiend.” In case the event gets rained out, they will host it another day but as of Monday, they did not have that day scheduled.
All of the artwork, home décor and jewelry will be for sale. Most of the artists will take custom orders as well, Council said. With various medians and eight artisans, there will be something for every taste.
David Colvin will display his realism paintings. Council will show her acrylic paintings. Lori Roulette will share her love of jewelry. Yohanna Vasquez has a wide variety of handmade beaded jewelry and home items. Betty Jean Hilliard, who lives in Glades County but spends much of her time in Highlands, will showcase her embellished mirrors and hand embroidered pillows and home décor. Debbie Richie will bring home décor of all varieties and Barbara Ferguson will thrill with her painted rocks. Sioly Perez will have dish gardens.
Council chose the artisans because of the quality and variety of their work. She did not want too much of the same.
All that strolling and art gazing can work up an appetite. Knead the Dough food truck will be on premises selling pizza by the slice and soft drinks. For the adults, wine and beer are available at the Gardens.
“I want people to relax for a few hours and take in the beauty of the place,” Council said. “There’s not many people that can walk out without having a smile on their faces.”