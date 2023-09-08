The Highlands Art League has moved the Highlands Museum of the Arts (MOTA) from the existing building next to the Lakeside Theatre to the historic Clovelly House at 1971 Lakeview Dr. in downtown Sebring.
The move is a result of the Art League’s negotiations with the City of Sebring to exchange the remainder of its lease on the old MOTA building for a new lease on the Clovelly House.
The new MOTA will have its debut from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, when it hosts its first exhibition of the season. The exhibition is titled, “Dear Florida” showing the work of Florida artists Denise Settles and Alice Absolutely.
“We are working as hard as we can to get the museum space ready for a soft opening,” HAL President Larry Felder said. “There is a lot more we need to do to freshen up the place, and over time continue its renovation.”
The Art League built the old MOTA building on City property in 1986 with a long-term lease that had about eight years left.
“There are many reasons for the move,” Felder said. “The old MOTA building is just no longer a viable location for us.”
The new MOTA building will contain a member’s gallery, an exhibition space, library, and the Art League office. To make MOTA accessible for everyone the City will install a wheelchair ramp at the entrance and make the bathroom ADA compliant. The Art League has big plans to renovate the building and will apply for a Florida State Historic Preservation grant to cover some of the costs. Sponsors, fundraisers, and in-kind donations will cover the balance.
Art League Executive Director Marcia Davis said, “The public simply couldn’t see us back there, so we had very few visitors. The increased visibility on Lakeview Drive will be a tremendous help.”
Not only was it a difficult location to find, but it also had security problems because the entrance was hidden from view. Originally the MOTA building was to be the first phase of a larger project that never materialized. Upstairs bathrooms were never finished, and an elevator to the second floor was never installed, thus making the largest gallery space upstairs inaccessible for many people.
“The building was never really finished,” Felder said, “It may have been a good location back in 1985, but things have changed. There are people that have grown up in Sebring that have told us that they never even knew we were there, even those who regularly attend the Lakeside Theatre performances.”
The Art League once had a lease on the Clovelly House and made major improvement but had to renegotiate with the City when art classes and fundraisers were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID. The Sebring Historical Society has been using the building since then with a temporary month-to-month lease.
The Clovelly House, built in a Spanish style typical of some of the 1920’s bungalows, is historical because it was once the home of Edward John Higgins (1864 – 1947), the third General of the international Salvation Army (1929 – 1934) who served the English organization for over 50 years. The General and his wife Catherine retired to Sebring in 1937 to live near their son and settled into this house, which his family named “Clovelly” after a beloved seaside village in the south of England. The Higgins family made significant contributions to the early development of Sebring and still have family members living in Highlands County.